Elon Musk side-steps allegations of piloted Path of Exile 2 account with "Chinese alter-ego" joke

After being called out by various Path of Exile 2 streamers on alleged evidence of account-piloting by a third party, Elon Musk has finally responded to the situation. Only, it's less of a response and more of a dodge with a callback to the Yilong Ma meme. In a more recent X Stream, the Tesla CEO said:

"Am I going to comment on the Chinese driver of my Path of Exile account? Yes, uh, his name is Yilongma and he's amazing. I rely on him for everything!"

Later, Elon reposted clip of this jocular deviation, remarking:

"I love my Chinese alter-ego"

Expand Tweet

Trending

"Yilongma" is the stage name for an internet-famous Asian Elon Musk lookalike, who recently agreed to do a live stream with the original. It could not have been a more fitting tie-up to connect this to allegations of having someone boost Elon Musk's Path of Exile 2 Hardcore characters from the Hong Kong servers. It's also a ruse that carefully side-steps the question altogether.

Instead of addressing it, the tech billionaire has now started his crackdown on naysayers, starting with Asmongold, who also weighed in on the situation reacting to Quin's big exposé on his fraudulent claims of grinding lvl 97 on a Hardcore character.

Elon Musk's alleged third Monk on the Hardcore Path of Exile 2 ladder is already lvl 95

The script writes itself (Image via X)

If you're unfamiliar with this ongoing Path of Exile 2 controversy is, here's our summary of Elon Musk's pretence of leaderboard-climbing on a boosted account. As it sparks further debates on the legitimacy of his gamer credentials, such as his alleged climb to becoming the top 20 Diablo 4 players in the world, the conversation has now shifted gear towards an internet-war between Elon Musk and Asmongold.

This involves Musk instating his position as someone who often plays "with the world’s best players" while downplaying Asmongold's gaming credentials.

Elon's man-hours in Path of Exile 2 should be subject to a case study (Image via GGG)

Meanwhile, Musk's Path of Exile 2 account Random9#2886 (profile tab set to private), now displays a third Monk (Invoker) named Fatalismftw, who is lvl 95 at the time of writing.

To put this in perspective, simply getting to lvl 95 on a softcore character would potentially take around 80 hours with the latest campaign-speedrunning tech available. On hardcore, this is lengthened due to safety precautions one must take — so 90 hours is the most generous estimation.

His previous character, Percy_Verence, died sometime on January 10 (GMT), so it would take more than 12 hours of daily playtime every single day. This in itself already stretches the boundaries of credibility for someone administering multiple companies and posting prolifically on X, even leaving aside the question of burnout from the sheer man-power this prolonged grind would involve.

Yet, staunch Elon Musk defenders find the room to assert the legitimacy of his multi-character Path of Exile 2 escapade.

Expand Tweet

Account-sharing itself is against the Terms of Use in Path of Exile 2, not to mention unfair in a competitive sense where leaderboards are involved. Yet, the primary question of legitimacy is no longer where the spotlight is. The controversy surrounding this situation has now transitioned into an internet feud between the wealthiest person in the world and Asmongold, who recently compared the former to an "angry ex-girlfriend" for supposedly "soft-blocking" him on X.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback