Quin69 says StaySafeTV messaged him about being swatted after the former called him a "racist" on stream

Twitch streamer Quintin "Quin69" recently revealed that he had received a lengthy message from WoW streamer StaySafeTV, who was supposedly "pissed off" after the former labeled him a "racist" during a previous broadcast. During this livestream, Quin69 claimed to have partaken in a raid with StaySafeTV before becoming aware the latter was a "racist".

Talking about the message he received from StaySafeTV, Quin69 revealed that the former had supposedly been swatted since then. To those unaware, swatting is the practice of making a hoax call to the emergency authorities to get multiple personnel dispatched to a particular address.

Such calls aim to cause inconvenience to the owner of the establishment while potentially putting them in a life-threatening situation based on the content of the hoax call and the subsequent police response. In the clip, Quin69 stated:

"I got a big a** message from StaySafe. He was pissed off. He was like, 'Never call me a racist again, I'm getting swatted. I've got kids'"

"He must be at least a little bit racist": Quin69 doubles down on initial claim after StaySafeTV told him that he had been swatted

StaySafeTV is a contentious former Twitch streamer who was banned from the platform after being the subject of allegations of racism and viewbotting. The source of the controversy was an Imgur album supposedly containing 151 images of his Discord.

The images supposedly depicted instances of racism, antisemitism, and viewbotting, which eventually may have contributed to the ban from the streaming platform.

Talking about what he thought about StaySafeTV's request based on some "links" about the streamer by fellow streamer Ziqo, Quin69 said:

"I seen some sh** that Ziqo linked, bro... Lots pretty sussy... I'm like you must be at least a little bit racist, right?... But nah, he didn't agree on being a little bit racist, so yeah."

Quin69 recently stated that his YouTube videos covering Twitch streamer Pirate Software have been age-restricted on the platform. The streamer mass reporting is the cause behind the aforementioned viewing limit.

