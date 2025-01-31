Quin69 says his YouTube video about Pirate Software has been age-restricted, suspects mass-reports

Twitch streamer Quintin "Quin69" said on his January 31, 2025, broadcast that his YouTube videos about Pirate Software may have been targeted because one of them was age-restricted. The news comes after another content creator Jokerd revealed that his video about the OnlyFangs World of Warcraft drama had also been flagged.

On January 31, Twitch streamer Jokerd explained in his broadcast that his video titled Onlyfangs Biggest Fraud Has Been Exposed, And It's Hilarious had been taken down by YouTube for supposedly violating its harassment and cyberbullying policy. While Quin69 was streaming World of Warcraft, he was asked by his audience if his videos about the Pirate Software drama that unfolded a few weeks ago had also been reported.

The Twitch streamer paused the game to read out some messages. According to them, one of the videos had been age-restricted and another was ad-restricted:

"I got replies from Gary, there's eight replies even. No, just one reply. 'I suspect some weird stuff happened with those videos because one of them has been age-restricted, which is really weird. And another one got ad-restricted. I think they got mass flag reported.'"

Quin69 further read out the message from Gary, who insinuated that the videos got mass-reported:

"It's really weird that it got age-restricted. My suspicions are mass-report. And you should auto-restrict it. I tried to submit a manual review on the same day but it got rejected."

However, the person messaging Quin69 did note that there was no DMCA claim so it was probably not Pirate Software's fault that his videos had been flagged by YouTube. However, he did suspect that it could have been the latter's community:

"No DMCA though, so I don't think it's Pirate necessarily. It's probably just his community or something. Your takes are very grounded, though, you never personally attacked him. On the contrary, you would defend him when he got personally attacked by Jokerd for example."

Pirate Software has denied DMCA striking videos amid reports from Jokerd and Quin69 about YouTube flagging their videos

The Pirate Software controversy has been a major point of debate in the World of Warcraft streaming community after he was kicked from the OnlyFangs Classic Hardcore guild for allegedly "roaching out." Since then, he has talked about getting harassed and threatened on the internet as well.

However, after clips of Twitch streamers like Jokerd and Quin69's YouTube videos about the drama supposedly getting flagged by Twitch went viral on r/LivestreamFail, Pirate Software has denied having any hand in it. In a reply to one of the Reddit posts, he claimed it was just YouTube enforcing its community guidelines.

"Heyo, I didn't file a DMCA here. This has nothing to do with me. That's a community Guidelines strike, not a DMCA."

Here's a breakdown of the Pirate Software OnlyFangs drama for those interested.

