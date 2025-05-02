"Respect for coming clean": Community reacts to DrLupo releasing detailed statement about the PogChamps 6 cheating controversy

On May 2, 2025, in a nearly 500-word follow-up to the Chess.com PogChamps 6 cheating scandal, Twitch streamer Benjamin "DrLupo" elaborated on the incident. In an X post, Lupo revealed all, openly admitting to using a Lichess.org "analysis feature" to help him play the right moves and win an official chess match against his fellow platform member, Pokemon World Champion, Wolfey Glick.

Lupo's post, which stemmed from a place of "self-reflection and internal fighting," included multiple apologies and a resolution to seek professional help.

In reaction to the message, many, like @Gigz, appreciated DrLupo for coming clean and being transparent:

"Respect for coming clean rather than constantly doubling down for eternity."

X user @AsycLoL, while claiming that they "speak for everyone," forgave the streamer, asking him to move on and not cheat anymore:

"I speak for everyone when I say DrLupo we forgive you, these things happen, and we do not hold any grudge against you... Next time, just play without cheating."

That being said, not all users were in favor of Lupo getting pardoned. @GPHustla tagged Twitch's official support pages, asking them to suspend the streamer's channel:

"@Twitch @TwitchSupport, he needs to face a suspension for this. He is admitting to cheating in games. He was removed from a tournament and had his account closed for cheating. This directly goes against your [Terms of Service]. You need to be fair across the board."

Reactions to Lupo's detailed apology seem to be mixed (Images via X)

Some, like @Fleetingxx, found DrLupo's initiative to restart his therapy sessions after the incident hilarious:

"Therapy for video game cheating… lmfaooooooooo."

@VeritasLiberta8 spoke on chess being a game for the "intelligent" and, in this light, speculated that Lupo's accomplishments may be "fraudulent":

"Chess is designed to sift out the less intelligent, cheating negates this natural selection. You’re a f**king jacka*s and everything you accomplished is likely fraudulent."

User @OneShotRich summed up the situation in his own words:

"Shi*ty situation, but at least this apology feels genuine if we’re being honest."

Breaking down the DrLupo PogChamps 6 Chess.com cheating scandal

On April 30, 2025, Twitch conducted the sixth edition of its PogChamps event, and a controversy emerged. During a Chess.com battle, Lupo was reportedly seen glancing back and forth between two monitors. His behavior and seemingly perfect play during the matches aroused suspicion from the event's viewers, with many calling the streamer out for cheating.

Following the event, Lupo issued multiple statements on X, initially denying cheating altogether and later admitting to using prompts from viewers in his chatbox to make moves. According to the streamer, these prompts were generated by a chess-cheating engine, resulting in 26 flawless moves played:

Now, Lupo has disclosed his actions, clearing up the incident and confirming that there was no involvement from members in his chatbox, and that the situation was orchestrated by himself:

"I cheated, and betrayed the trust of countless people that believed in me... they said to be sure to only have one Chess.com window open. So I was playing games against a computer on my other monitor using lichess.org where my chat window usually is to practice between rounds. Once I blundered my queen, I panicked. I used the analysis feature there and my brain couldn't stop after that."

In September 2024, DrLupo criticized those supporting Dr DisRespect after the grooming allegations leveled against the latter.

