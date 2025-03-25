"Ruined it with the Prime bottles"— Internet reacts to Logan Paul parodying Ashton Hall's morning routine

Prime Hydration co-promoter and YouTuber Logan Paul has recently made a video in which he can be seen parodying fitness influencer Ashton Hall's morning routine, which has become viral as a meme online. The video uploaded by the older Paul brother depicts him following a similar format to Ashton Hall's morning routine videos but with his own twist.

The clip features a similar timestamp-style, which had become a significant aspect behind the virality of Ashton Hall's morning routine as a meme due to its somewhat inaccurate depictions of time taken for activities.

In the video, Logan Paul could be seen drinking Prime, while also performing Ashton Hall's signature ice water face dip, but by using Prime instead of water. Once the video went viral, it invited a myriad of reactions from netizens online. Particularly, some users opined that Paul's use of Prime had ruined the video:

"Ruined it with the Prime bottles," wrote X user @kick_clips

"And the trend is ruined," wrote X user @yoxics

"Prime at 8am is the quickest way to see the Lord," wrote X user @luanaxbelle

Meanwhile, some users found the parody to be funny, praising Logan Paul's sense of humor:

"Ngl he lowkey funny," wrote X user @nedast31

"Best one yet ngl," wrote X user @chardyfag

"I don’t like the Pauls but this is actually a pretty funny parody of these videos lol," wrote X user @SophieXY44

Who is Ashton Hall? Logan Paul makes parody of fitness influencer's viral morning routine

Ashton Hall is a fitness influencer with a massive following on various social media platforms, including X, TikTok, and Instagram. The content creator has garnered a following of over 520,000 on X, 4.9 million on TikTok, and 9 million on Instagram.

He is a former football player who eventually transitioned into creating fitness and motivational content. He also provides personal coaching and has a YouTube channel with over 2.9 million subscribers.

