"See you on the INSIDE": Fans think Sketch and Pokimane might be on Sidemen's Inside US show after taking breaks from streaming

Twitch streamers Kylie "Sketch" and Imane "Pokimane" recently announced that they would both be taking a hiatus from content creation for a while. With the Sidemen recently announcing that they would host a special USA edition of their reality TV show, Sidemen Inside, fans have been speculating that the two may be taking a break to appear on the show.

This announcement by the Sidemen came as the second season of the UK-native Sidemen Inside was released on Netflix on March 18, 2025. Replying to Pokimane's post on X announcing that she was taking time away to "work on some things," users made speculations that the streamer would be partaking in the shooting of Sidemen Inside USA:

"See you on the INSIDE," wrote X user @Sammy14929876

"Sketch and poki ye it's defo sidemen inside USA edition that they doing," wrote X user @SLC_TWIT

On the other side, some netizens seemed to be unhappy with the potential spoiler regarding the two supposedly being a part of the cast of Sidemen Inside US:

"If she and Sketch are on Inside US, I’m gonna be so pissed. At least don’t announce it if you’re going on the show. This season’s cast got leaked in November, and it completely ruined the hype. It’s so much better when everything is a surprise," wrote X user @AAry_here

What did Pokimane and Sketch say in their hiatus announcements?

Sketch announced his hiatus during a broadcast, stating that he would have to "go away" for a period of two weeks and that he would not be able to disclose the reason why. Clarifying that he was not going to prison, Sketch said:

"Guys, I will have to go away for a little while, and I can't tell you why. But it will start on Sunday, okay, it's not jail. I'm not getting arrested, I don't have a warrant. Please don't think I have a warrant. Going to be out of the area for a while so I won't be able to get some for atleast two weeks. Okay? Two weeks bro!"

Expand Tweet

On the other side, Pokimane's announcement regarding a hiatus came in the form of a post on X, where she stated that she would be taking time away from her regular streaming schedule and the internet as a whole and would return when she was feeling "recharged":

"Need a lil break from the internet gonna take some time away, work on some things, and come back when i’m feeling recharged! see you soon"

Sketch recently talked about himself playing a character during his broadcasts. He revealed that while he does require a prescription vision-correcting device, he does not need to wear glasses in particular, but does so anyway as it is often considered an identifying aspect of him online.

