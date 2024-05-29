"She genuinely is not a bad person" - Jynxzi reveals he got back together with Breckie Hill, addresses "cheating" rumors

Popular Twitch streamer Nicholas "Jynxzi" has revealed that he has gotten back together with his ex-girlfriend Breckie Hill. For those out of the loop, on May 18, 2024, Jynxzi announced that he and Breckie Hill had broken up via a TikTok video. Stating that he was "hurt" by the circumstances, the SpaceStation Gaming-affiliated content creator said:

"I just wanted to update you guys because a lot of people have the wrong perception and they're attacking her when at the end of the day, I'm hurt, but she's hurt too."

11 days later, on May 29, 2024, Nicholas disclosed that he and Hill were back together. While expressing his delight at the situation, the streamer pleaded with his audience not to harass his significant other.

Jynxzi said:

"You know, me and Breckie broke up. But that was, you know, not good. That was... not fun. It was pretty rough. But we ended up getting back together. And I'm very, very happy about that. And, all I wish, bro, all I ask - I know a lot of you guys troll and s**t. That's fine if you guys troll me. But to people that are harassing her, on like comments and stuff, if you guys cannot do that."

He added:

"If you do that, I know you don't f**k with me and that you're just bored or whatever. But if you cannot do that, bro, I'd appreciate that. She genuinely does make me happy and she genuinely is not a bad person."

Jynxzi then addressed the "cheating" rumors surrounding his relationship, saying:

"Everybody says, like, I'm getting cheated on or whatever. She's not like that at all! Like, out of all the people saying anything, I'm the only one that actually knows her and actually knows how she is."

"You just want to make my life as miserable as possible" - Jynxzi responds to those harassing him and Breckie Hill about their relationship

Jynxzi was 10 minutes into his livestream earlier today (May 29, 2024), when he disclosed that he and Breckie Hill were back together. After addressing the "cheating" rumors, the Rainbow Six Siege streamer responded to those harassing him and his girlfriend.

He remarked:

"If you still continue to do that, I can't control it. But I just know that you don't f**k with me at all and you just want to make my life as miserable as possible. Which is fine. You can do that."

Timestamp: 00:09:20

The 22-year-old further stated it was pointless for his followers to be "weird" about his relationship:

"But to the people that f**k with me, bro, the majority of you guys who f**k with me - just leave that alone, bro! Like, leave it alone. There's no point of getting weird about it because, at the end of the day, you're not helping with anything and you're not helping yourself. You're not making your life any better by doing that."

Jynxzi is among the most popular Twitch personalities, with over 5.8 million followers on his channel. He frequently collaborates with popular content creators such as Kylie "Sketch" and Kai Cenat to play games.

