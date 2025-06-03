"Shift away Pride & DEI is REAL": Netizens react as Dream announces not celebrating Pride Month

Pride Month, celebrated in June, is a meaningful time for both the LGBTQ+ community and their allies to honor Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). In the past, members of the community, especially Minecraft enthusiasts, have resonated with Clay "Dream" and creators within his circle who have celebrated the Pride movement in June. In 2025, though, Clay seems to have taken a different route.

On June 2, the YouTuber announced that he would be opting out of 2025's Pride Month celebrations:

"I will not be participating in pride month this year. Happy pride month to those who are participating. (I support you)."

In reaction, X users, including @ItzJoxxy_ took a broad perspective on Clay's decision, suggesting that there is a "shift" away from Pride and DEI in the content creation space:

"the shift away Pride & DEI is REAL 🥲"

Some, like @R3N1GADE, reacted, confused, stating that they were unaware of the option to sit out Pride Month:

"I didn’t realize we can opt out, this is wild."

The YouTuber responded, claiming that this decision was "strongly" influenced by his PR team:

"My PR team strongly suggested opting out this year. They think optically this is the best decision."

Others, like @iluvgnf, seemed to be in disbelief, not buying Dream's claims of a PR decision:

"PR team? you mean the voices in your head?"

@BarbieAgitprop took a more hostile approach, calling the YouTuber a "predator":

"Because you're a predator or because you're a soft b**ch or both?"

User @turbulentGeek claimed that Clay was put in a lose-lose situation because he would receive backlash either way:

"I mean, at this point, regardless if you participate or not people are gonna react negatively. If you participate they'll say you're 'queer baiting', and if you opt-out they're going to say the same thing. You just can't win."

"Will always have me in your corner...": Looking at Dream's past comments on the LGBTQ+ community

A major point of contention among disappointed fans regarding Dream's decision was driven by the belief that his community includes a significant LGBTQ+ population.

In the past, Clay has expressed avid support for the community. Here's what he had to say during Pride Month 2021:

"Pride month should be every month, so even though it’s a little early, HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!!!!! Love to any member of the LGBTQ+ community. Will always have me in your corner, you’re valid, accepted, and welcome, no matter who you are."

In the same year, the YouTuber and his team took their support beyond words, conducting donation drives for the movement, collectively raising $140,000 for The Trevor Project, an organization dedicated to crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth.

In other news, fans encouraged Dream to get professional medical attention after he claimed he's "turning green" due to a recent injury in a sparring session.

