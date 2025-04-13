"This looks bad": Fans urge Dream to seek professional help as he claims he's "turning green" following recent injury

Minecraft YouTuber Clay “Dream” shared an image of his right hand, showing it was turning green. He had previously disclosed details of an accident during a sparring session with fellow content creator Nicholas “Sapnap.” After seeing Dream’s latest update on his injury, fans are left concerned, with many asking the YouTuber to seek professional help.
Dream posted his injury update on April 12, 2025, on X and got over 400 comments in two hours. X user @themindofjojo responded to the X post, saying:
“dude have you gotten that looked at by a professional just to be safe.”
Clay responded to the concerned fan, claiming that his hand would be fine soon:
“I’m a professional Minecrafter and my assessment is that it will be fine soon”
Despite the YouTuber saying that his hand would heal soon, his fans continued sharing their concerns. Here are some of the top comments on his post:
“That does not look good, are you ok? Have you gone to see a doctor?” asked X user @GabbyMendes25.
“You should definitely go to the doctor to get a good check up on it,” said X user @churri_ken.
“Dude. You need to get that checked. That does not look healthy at all,” wrote X user @OctoPikin.
Other internet users joked about injury and questioned if the green skin is part of the content creator’s rebrand:
“So the rebranding is you turning into your mc irl?” asked X user @bloxydrm.
“I guess the rebrand is just Dream actually turning green..!” wrote X user @jaylee306597162.
Dream’s upcoming videos are delayed due to the injury
Clay previously informed his fans about the injury on April 9, 2025, saying that he could not record a video as he was unable to move his hand. The YouTuber hoped for a quick recovery, saying:
“I hurt my wrist sparring Sapnap and now I couldn’t record a video I wanted to because I can hardly move my wrist hopefully it feels better tomorrow.”
It has been nearly two weeks since the YouTuber’s last video, which was posted on April 1, 2025, for April Fool’s Day. He had also announced the return of Dream SMP, an invite-only private server that was previously shut down in 2023.
In other news, A Minecraft Movie paid tribute to deceased content creator Technoblade. The video game film also featured other prominent figures from the Minecraft community like DanTDM, Aphmau, and LDShadowLady.