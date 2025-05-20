Shopify Rebellion Gold's sarah speaks out about florescent's 'extremely malicious behavior' amid recent allegations

Sarah "sarah" Simpson, a professional Valorant player for Shopify Rebellion Gold, has spoken out in response to the recent allegations made against Ava "florescent" Eugene. For those unaware, on May 17, 2025, X user @kar_ie posted a Google Doc, accusing florescent of sexually assaulting a person using the alias Brick.

Ad

Brick, the alleged victim, eventually released a six-page-long Google Document detailing her alleged firsthand account of her experiences with florescent during their relationship. In addition to the alleged sexual assault in January 2024, Brick made accusations against Ava, such as being toxic, abusive, controlling, emotionally manipulative, and emotionally negligent.

On May 19, 2025, sarah issued a collective statement from Shopify Rebellion Gold team members regarding the allegations against florescent, calling the 18-year-old's alleged behavior "reprehensible."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Canadian professional gamer followed up with another X post, detailing her experiences with Ava. While she could not "personally confirm" the sexual assault allegations against the latter, sarah spoke out about florescent's "extremely malicious behavior" involving emotional manipulation:

"I've spent a lot of time with her, and feel I have a responsibility to make one thing incredibly clear: although I cannot personally confirm the allegations of SA, I would like to attest to the accusations of an extremely malicious pattern of behavior that involved emotional manipulation, 'su*cid*baiting,' and pathological lying, as is levied in the documents."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Claiming that she "truly did not believe the level of alleged harm" that florescent was supposedly "capable of," sarah added:

"I also want to make clear that, throughout our relationship, I truly did not believe her capable of the level of harm that is alleged, but having seen the screenshots and experiences shared by the victims, I have had to reevaluate that position."

Ad

"I urged her to seek professional help" - Shopify Rebellion Gold's sarah responds to recent allegations against florescent

Sarah's X post continued, with her claiming that she advised florescent to seek professional help "at various points throughout their relationship." While claiming to have "cared more about" Ava than anyone could imagine, the 22-year-old stated that she "realized her empathy was taken advantage of":

Ad

"At various points throughout our relationship, I urged her to seek professional help and tried to offer my assistance in helping her seek that out if she wanted it. I cared more about Flor than you can imagine, and processing everything these last few days has taken me a long time. Unfortunately, I have come to realize that my empathy for her was largely taken advantage of, and that she was quite skilled and calculating in the ways in which she went about garnering that."

Furthermore, sarah praised the victims for coming forward with their alleged experiences, urging netizens to "offer support to those affected through the investigation."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More