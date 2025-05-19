What are the allegations against Valorant pro florescent?

Valorant professional player and Twitch streamer Ava "florescent" Eugene has come under the spotlight after allegations of sexual assault were made against her. On May 17, 2025, X user @kar_ie released a four-page Google Document, alleging that florescent sexually assaulted an individual named "Brick." X user @kar_ie clarified that "Brick" was a "fake name" used to keep the woman's identity private.

Note: This article contains mentions of rape and sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

According to @kar_ie, florescent allegedly sexually assaulted Brick in January 2024. Claiming to have "double checked everything to make sure it was a one-to-one recollection" of the alleged event, the netizen wrote:

"On January 3rd, 2024 Brick went to Ava's house, Brick knew it would end up being sexual because they had talked about it days prior and Brick had stated not wanting to do anything sexual to which Ava then stated "alr then I don't really wanna see you" in response but despite not wanting it to be sexual she still opted to go and get it over with because she just wanted to be with Ava."

X user @kar_ie cited Brick, claiming that she was unable to access her phone because florescent allegedly changed her password. Accusing the Valorant pro of "initiating sexual things," @kar_ie said:

"Brick told me that when she got to Ava's house Ava had changed her phone password so she couldn't access it, Ava had claimed it was because she didn't want Brick to know where she lived (Ava had ubered her there) Brick brushed it off and soon after Ava started initiating sexual things, to which Brick had consented and participated in, it ended up turning into them having sex, and she told me that she was in a lot of physical pain the whole time kept telling Ava that it hurt and Ava just chose to ignore it. After Ava finished, Brick went to clean herself up and noticed that she was bleeding. She then went back into her room, too embarrassed to say anything and they took a nap together."

The X user went on to claim that florescent did not want Brick to leave, alleging that the latter continued to resist the Canadian pro gamer's "advancements":

"Ava kept telling her that she didn't want Brick to leave and that she wanted to have sex despite Brick telling Ava she had to go telling her that she was missing scrims, and that her mom was starting to get mad at her urging brick to go home. Yet Ava continued to ignore her request and kept telling Brick that she would regret it if they didn't have sex, Brick told her that she didn't want to have sex and continued to tell her no, she also kept resisting Ava's advancements and along with not wanting it, Brick was still bleeding from the sex earlier and she knew it would be too painful."

Alleged victim, Brick, breaks silence and opens up about her allegations against florescent

Brick, the alleged victim, also released a six-page Google Document detailing her alleged interaction with florescent.

Claiming to have dated the Twitch streamer for "roughly nine months," Brick described their relationship as "incredibly toxic, abusive, and controlling." Furthermore, Brick alleged that she attempted to end her relationship with florescent after discovering the latter's infidelity.

She elaborated:

"Ava and I dated for roughly 9 months, from December 2022 to the beginning of October 2023. Our relationship was incredibly toxic, abusive, and controlling. We tried to break up several times, but always got back together. I recall trying to break up with her after finding lewd photos of other women on her phone, but she refused to leave my house. Another time I tried to break up with her for cheating on me with her friend (Ava was 16 at the time, and her friend was in her 20s according to her), and Ava called my mom crying and begging to talk to me. All of these things made leaving difficult for me, as it was my first relationship ever, and I was a very socially inexperienced 15-year-old."

On the second page of the document, Brick detailed the alleged events of January 2024 when florescent allegedly sexually assaulted her. Sharing the supposed firsthand account of the alleged situation, Brick wrote:

"On January 3rd, 2024, I went to her house. I knew it would end up being sexual because we had talked about it days prior. I had stated not wanting to do anything sexual initially, and then she told me “alr then I don’t really wanna see you” in response, but despite not wanting it, I still opted to go and get it over with because I just wanted to be with her. When I got to her house she changed my phone password so I couldn’t access it and check the location, because she didn’t want me to know where she lived (she ubered me there) I brushed it off and soon after she started initiating sexual things, to which I consented and participated in, it turned into us having sex, the entire experience was truly painful for me, and I kept telling her it hurt. After she finished, I went to clean myself up and saw that I was bleeding."

Explaining why she felt "trapped" during the circumstances, Brick wrote:

"I kept telling her I had to leave, reminding her that she had stated she was jet-lagged and not feeling well earlier, saying she should just rest instead, and that I could potentially just see her another time, basically grasping at anything because I felt so powerless. She told me 25 minutes had gone by, and that we could’ve been done by now. I didn’t know what to do, my phone was locked, and I had no way of contacting my mom unless she called me first. I felt so trapped, but I kept refusing until she asked me if I wanted to disappoint her. That was the moment I realized I had no power and that there was truly nothing I could do besides give in. After nearly 30 minutes of rejecting and resisting her sexual advances, I gave up on resisting her and let her do what she wanted"

Readers can access Brick's Google Document by clicking here.

Allegations of emotional manipulation and emotional neglect against florescent

On the sixth page of the document, Brick accused florescent of emotional manipulation and emotional neglect. Brick detailing an alleged incident in which she and florescent got into a fight, which resulted in the latter "attempting to cut herself with scissors":

"There was an instance where it was just me and Ava at my house because my family was out of town, and we got into a fight. I ended up calling a friend to calm myself down. While I was on the phone with my friend, Ava went into my washroom. I knocked on the door and pleaded for her to speak to me, knowing she was upset. When I opened the door, I found her on the floor in the dark, attempting to cut herself with scissors. I was very thankful to find that she didn’t inflict any alarming damage, and I just hugged her and cried."

florescent issues statement

On May 17, 2025, florescent took to X to issue a public statement in response to the recent allegations against her. While "strongly denying and all accusations" of sexual assault, the 18-year-old stated that she was "exploring immediate legal assistance" to determine the "best way" for her to proceed in the situation.

florescent added:

"I'm aware of the allegations that were made against me and take them very seriously. However, I strongly deny any and all accusations of SA. I’m currently treating this matter with my full attention. I am also exploring immediate legal assistance to help determine the best way for me to proceed, both in determining what I can share publicly, and how to best go about clearing my name. I will provide an update when capable."

Valorant Champions Tour releases a statement regarding "recently raised allegations"

On May 18, 2025, Valorant Champions Tour addressed the community regarding "recently raised allegations."

Acknowledging that sexual assault allegations had been made against the competitor, the organization stated that its Competitive Operations Team will fully cooperate with any legal investigation and assess whether "these allegations affect the individual's future eligibility."

While Valorant Champions Tour did not specifically mention florescent, a Community Note was added to their social media post, indicating that the update concerned the former Shopify Rebellions member.

