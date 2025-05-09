How tall is Twitch streamer Marlon?

Marlon Lundgren Garcia, also known as "marlon3lg," is a well-known figure in the livestreaming and content creation industries. The Malmö, Sweden-born personality is best known for his Just Chatting and IRL content. According to Lower Columbia College's Red Devils' official basketball roster website, Marlon stands six-feet-five-inches (6"5), 195 cm, or 77 inches tall.

Furthermore, the streamer played guard for his team, and he was ranked as one of Sweden's top five players and the MVP (Most Valuable Player) of a Swedish basketball tournament.

Born to Zandra Garcia (mother) and Stefan Lundgren (father), the 23-year-old had stated that he hoped to play in the NBA during his college basketball career.

Red Devils' 2020-2021 men's basketball roster, for which Garcia played as the Guard, standing 6-feet-5-inches tall (Image via lccreddevils.com)

Marlon's online career explored

Marlon created his official Twitch channel on January 18, 2024, and in just a year and four months, the content creator has amassed 411,017 followers.

As previously stated, the streamer is best known for his Just Chatting content, having racked up over 669 hours of broadcasting under that category. He has also played games on his channel, such as Fortnite, the EA FC series, and Grand Theft Auto V.

As of this writing, the most viewed video on his channel, titled BRO IS FUNMBLING SO BAD, has over 50,000 views. The video is from his 2024 IRL broadcast, wherein he interacted with a female and spoke about studying "Rizzology."

He said:

"So, I study Rizzology. You know what that is? No, Rizzology, I mean. It's like a Somalian thing, where... I don't know what to call it. It's a specific... yeah. You said you sing?"

Additionally, Garcia frequently collaborates with prominent streamers, specifically getting together with FaZe Clan members such as Nick "Lacy" and Jason "Jasontheween."

Has Marlon been embroiled in controversy?

Marlon made headlines on May 5, 2025, when his alleged associate posted a series of videos attempting to "expose" him. The individual alleged that the Twitch streamer lied about several things to his fanbase, including his claim to be a "man of god," his relationship status, and his refusal to drink. Furthermore, the alleged associate claimed that the content creator sold his pictures to other men for money.

Providing details about her experience, the individual said:

"We were in London in September, in a hotel... he FaceTimed a gay guy in front of me and the gay guy sent money to Marlon because he was showing his biceps and abs, and whatever. This was right in front of me, and this is proof (the individual points at the aforementioned screenshot of text messages)."

Garcia eventually addressed the allegations during a livestream on May 5, 2025, and responded to accusations that he sent his photos to people for money by saying:

"'Hey, send pics in your boxers standing like this in front of a mirror, looking stupid.' Okay! I'll send that s**t every day, f**k is you talking about? Let me relax, let me calm down. Because I know I'll hustle for my own s**t. Look at where the f**k I am at right now. And I would do it again tomorrow. And I would do it again tomorrow! A thousand dollars? $500? $200? Brody, that's what I'm going to make in two weeks! You don't think I would take that?"

Most recently, during a broadcast on May 9, 2025, Marlon seemingly disclosed that he had signed a modeling contract with the British fashion brand Burberry.

