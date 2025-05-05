Twitch streamer Marlon Lundgren Garcia has addressed the allegations that he has sent photos of himself to people online in exchange for money during his May 5, 2025, broadcast on the Amazon-owned streaming platform. For those unaware, on May 4, an alleged associate of the content creator went viral after leveling several allegations against him.

Among various things, the alleged associate claimed that she helped Marlon build a "fake image" of himself, and stated he had been sending photos and other content featuring his body parts to gay men for money. The woman claimed to have been part of removing the streamer's text messages from an adult website. She also recalled a moment from 2024 when the Twitch streamer allegedly FaceTimed a guy who sent him money to see his abs:

"He FaceTimed a gay guy in front of me and the gay guy sent money to Marlon because he was showing his biceps and abs, and whatever. This was right in front of me."

Marlon has addressed the allegations and admitted to having sent photos to people for money. During his May 5 Twitch broadcast, the streamer further said that he would send those photos "every day" and called it his "hustle":

"'Hey, send pics in your boxers standing like this in front of a mirror, looking stupid.' Okay! I'll send that sh*t every day, f**k is you talking about? Let me relax, let me calm down. Because I know I'll hustle for my own sh*t."

Marlon also claimed that he would send such photos again:

"Look at where the f**k I am at right now. And I would do it again tomorrow. And I would do it again tomorrow!"

Marlon claims he has talked about sending pictures before, says new viewers do not know that

In the same stream, Marlon went on to justify sending photos online in exchange for money, insinuating that it helped him earn a lot:

"A thousand dollars? 500? 200 there, 300 there? Bro, that's what I make in two weeks! You don't think I would take that? So yes!"

The Twitch streamer also claimed that he had discussed sending such photos with his audience before and that the new viewers did not know that:

"How many times have I not told you all? I used to send pictures to anybody who wanted. Yes or no? But the new people would never know that, though, because they are not the real viewers."

In related news, Adin Ross recently defended Marlon after the allegations went viral, claiming that the Twitch streamer is "not weird."

