Who is Marlon Lundgren Garcia, and what are the allegations against him? Controversy explored in the wake of viral clips 

Content creator Marlon Lundgren Garcia is trending after facing multiple allegations from his brother and ex-girlfriend. Garcia is a Twitch streamer, model, TikTok star, and basketball player from Malmö, Sweden, currently based in the USA. Over the weekend, he was accused of alleged p*dophilia, clout chasing, and having an OnlyFans account, among other things.
Following his rise to fame, Marlon claimed he was homeless in New York, before fellow influencer Nick “Lacy” Nayersina offered him a place to stay and a shed to stream his content.
However, Garcia’s alleged brother disputed his homelessness claims and accused him of being a clout chaser.
“People don’t understand that this is all games. Like, y’all actually think he was homeless? Come on, bro. Be smarter than that, man… There’s also like one thing, like there’s so much stuff you guys think I don’t know? I am his brother,” the individual claimed in a now-viral clip.
He further mentioned that it was all an act and a “whole setup” meant for Marlon’s streaming content, adding, it was all a “mind game,” and people should stop falling for such “sh*t” and use their “little brain.”
Meanwhile, several clips have emerged from Marlon Lundgren Garcia’s TikTok and Twitch, in which he is seemingly exposed as a groomer.
His former girlfriend also came forward and claimed that she helped him show off his “fake image” in front of his online fans and family.
She accused Marlon of “lying” online and not being in a relationship with her, but reportedly selling alleged explicit photos of himself to other men on the internet.
The woman shared a screenshot of Garcia’s alleged DM to support her claims. Marlon’s ex-girlfriend also claimed that he is not a man of God like he portrays himself to be.
All you need to know about Marlon Lundgren Garcia
Marlon Lundgren Garcia is a Swedish streamer, content creator, and influencer who is active on Twitch, TikTok, and Instagram. He was born in Malmö in September 2001. His parents are Zandra Garcia and Stefan Lundgren, according to Famous Birthdays.
While Marlon’s Twitch username is “Mar3lg,” he goes by “marlon3lg” on TikTok and Instagram. He has over a million followers on TikTok and 300K on Twitch.
Garcia is also active on YouTube (as “Mar3LG”), where he has amassed 166K subscribers.
His first video on TikTok was a duet with fellow TikToker Tyler Ricketts. Meanwhile, his other popular content on the platform shows him eating soul food and encouraging people to make eye contact with strangers.
On Twitch, Marlon Lundgren Garcia posts IRL videos and also under the “Just Chatting” category. He has collaborated with Nick “Lacy” Nayersina for Adin Ross’ Brand Risk 006 event on April 11, 2025.
However, three days later, he was temporarily banned from the streaming site for seemingly violating guidelines. He was subsequently reinstated.
On YouTube, he reposts his Twitch streams and also clips from game shows such as 20 Women vs Marlon. This particular video has earned over 615K views.
The now 23-year-old Garcia played basketball in Swedish leagues before moving to the USA, where he played guard for Lower Columbia College.
Last week, Marlon Lundgren Garcia went viral after appearing on one of his Twitch streams wearing an eyepatch. He claimed to have gotten Gorilla Glue, a strong adhesive, in his eyes.
The online personality explained how he touched his eyes after using the glue, which caused the problem, and that doctors informed him that he was at risk of blindness. However, he was hopeful of a full recovery and keeping his faith in God.