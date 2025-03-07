Sidemen Charity Match kick off time and streaming schedule revealed

YouTuber football group Sidemen has announced the official schedule for the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match, which will take place on March 8, 2025. General admission will begin at 1 pm, and the warm-up will take place at 2:15 pm.

Kick off is scheduled to be at 3 pm and will take place in the legendary Wembley Stadium, which is located near Olajide "KSI's" hometown of Watford.

Sidemen Charity Match schedule revealed

The Sidemen Charity Match is a recurring charitable endeavour of the popular YouTuber group Sidemen, which consists of Prime Hydration co-promoter Olajide "KSI", Ethan "Behzinga", Simon "Miniminter", Tobi "TBJZL", Harry "W2S" Lewis, Josh "Zerkaa", and Vik "Vikkstar123".

This year's event aims to donate to the British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) Children in Need charitable campaign alongside the Sidemen's own charity, Bright Side.

As per a post shared on X by the official Sidemen account, the match will begin at 3 pm after the warm-up and general admission is accepted from 1 pm onwards tomorrow. The event will kick off at 3 pm, with the halftime kicking in forty-five minutes later at 3:45 pm.

The second half of the match will take place at 4:10 pm and continue until 4:55 pm. The eventual winners of the matchup are expected to be announced by 5 pm, March 8, 2025.

The exact timeline is as follows:

13:00 - General Admission Doors Open 14:15 - Warm Up 15:00 - Kick off 15:45 - Half Time 16:10 - Full Time 17:10 - Winners Celebration

This year's charity match will see the reappearance of popular Kick streamer Félix "xQc", who had earlier participated in the 2023 iteration of the event. This year, instead of playing as a goalkeeper for the YouTube Allstars, the streamer will be defending the goal for Sidemen FC.

