"We've put everything into this match": Sidemen issue emotional message to fans ahead of Sidemen Charity Match 2025

The YouTuber group Sidemen recently posted a heartfelt message on X ahead of the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match 2025. This year's event is set to be held in Wembley Stadium, London, and will involve prominent YouTubers and streamers from across platforms going up against each other in a football match.

This year's lineup includes content creators like Olajide "KSI", Nicholas "Jynxzi", Roberto "Fanum" Escanio Pena, Darren "IShowSpeed" Watkins Jr., and Amin "Chunkz" Mohamed, among many others.

Thanking their fans for their support, the Sidemen wrote:

"Thank you for being part of this journey and we can’t wait to create new moments like this on Saturday"

The Sidemen Charity Match will be played between the two opposing teams of Sidemen FC and the YouTube Allstars. The event is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 8th, 2025. The proceeds will be donated to the Bright Side and BBC Children in Need charities.

With all the tickets for the event sold out, the match will be played in front of a massive audience of 90,000 individuals. Pointing this out, the Sidemen wrote in their post:

"This Saturday, the 8th of March, we get to play in front of 90,000 people who made it possible for us to do what we do every day. We’ve put everything into this match, to make sure it will be the sickest day possible for you!"

Twitch streamer Félix "xQc" will be making a comeback to the Sidemen Charity Match 2025 after his stint as a goalkeeper for the YouTube Allstars in 2023. At the time, the streamer had conceded eight goals, which eventually allowed the Sidemen FC to win. This year, however, he will be playing on the side of the Sidemen FC.

