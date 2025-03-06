IShowSpeed drops bombshell about participating in future football events following Sidemen Charity Match 2025

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has made a big revelation about his football career leading up to the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match 2025. During his Live on CBS ft. Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards & others.. ⚽️ YouTube livestream on March 5, 2025, IShowSpeed stated that this year's special sporting event may be his last.

Reflecting on his earlier declaration about "retiring" from playing football, the 20-year-old remarked:

"I said I was going to retire. But, chat, this really may be the last charity match. You know what I'm saying? But guys, I love y'all boys, man. See you all on the eighth."

Furthermore, IShowSpeed announced that he will go live on his YouTube channel a day before the Sidemen Charity Match 2025 kicks off:

"Make sure you all boys watch the Charity Match. I will be streaming tomorrow around four to five o'clock Europe time. I think for America that is, I think, 1 PM. 12 PM? I think it's 12 PM Eastern time. But yeah, I will be streaming tomorrow. So, chat, make sure to join that in. I love y'all boys, man."

IShowSpeed addresses the community as the team captain for the YouTube All-Stars XI ahead of the Sidemen Charity Match 2025

At the 55-minute mark of the IRL livestream, IShowSpeed spoke about his performance at CBL Sports' UCL Today. Claiming that he "did bad" because he was nervous, the Ohio native remarked:

"I think I did bad, I was pretty nervous, I don't know why. I stream all the time. I think I was pretty nervous. I don't think I did the best."

Timestamp - 55:22

IShowSpeed then addressed the community as captain of the YouTube All-Stars XI team at the Sidemen Charity Match 2025, saying:

"We are the captain for the YouTubers. Sidemen Charity Match, man. We are the captain, man. I do want to say that, chat, we are the captain on the Sidemen Charity Match. You feel what I'm saying? It's time for me to train. It's time for me to really lock in. I got a big role coming up as a captain, I have to lead my team. You know?"

The Sidemen Charity Match 2025 is set to premiere on Saturday, March 8, 2025, on Sidemen's official YouTube channel. Readers can check out this Sportskeeda article for a list of confirmed streamers and content creators participating in the event.

