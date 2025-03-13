Sidemen's Miniminter says there should be no more Sidemen Charity Matches after 2025

Sidemen member Simon "Miniminter" recently expressed his belief that there is no need for any more Sidemen Charity Matches after this year's recently held iteration of the event, which took place in the fully booked Wembley Stadium in London. Miniminter justified his belief by stating that all those who were meant to score goals during the matches had already done so.

The Sidemen star subsequently stated:

"The reason I'm saying I don't think we should have another one personally, is because, we got everything possible. We got a Speed's goal, we got a Josh (Zerkaa) goal, we got penalties. It's a high scoring game. You got people that that you never would have thought would get a goal."

"Everything happened": Miniminter states that there should be no more Sidemen Charity Matches after this year's event

This year's Sidemen Charity Match was an eventful one, with both the Sidemen FC and the YouTube AllStars putting up quite a battle on the field against each other. The two sides managed to even score the same amount of goals, with the match going to penalties after both teams attained a whopping nine goals each.

Even the penalties were nail-bitingly close, with Sketch saving a penalty attempt by Miniminter, and thus became a prominent factor in preventing the penalties from being tied as well.

Talking to his audience, Miniminter listed out the various individuals who had already acquired goals during the charity matchups, thus, as per him, eliminating the need for future matches;

"Logan Paul scored. Kai scored. Lachlan scored... Clarke scored. Weller's back on the same team as Logan and JJ, he scored. Like, everything happened that we could really ask for. Penalties, Sketch, who's you know being slated for being a goalkeeper. xQc. Sketch making a save against me as well. The one that I, like, not to be arrogant but, everyone assumed I would score."

Being the captain of the YouTube AllStars, IShowSpeed was seen celebrating after his victory over the Sidemen FC. The streamer gave a heartfelt post-match speech and dedicated his performance during the match to his idol, Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo. In fact, the streamer even received a call by Ronaldo's son, who personally congratulated the streamer on his win over the opposite team.

