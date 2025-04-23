  • home icon
"Sketch really cooking": Fans react as Sketch previews upcoming song on stream

By Nandita Kala
Modified Apr 23, 2025 20:46 GMT
Streamer Sketch surprises his fans with a preview of his unreleased song (Image via @thesketchreal/X)
Rapper and online personality Kylie "Sketch" recently shared a surprise preview of his unreleased song during his livestream, and his fans appreciated it. The clip, dated April 23, 2025, has now gone viral on social media, and has left fans asking him to release the song as soon as possible.

Kylie has built a loyal fan base by blending streaming and music. The reactions to his song's preview prove this as well. For example, X user @suayrez wrote:

"Sketch really cooking it in every way possible now"
"Wait he kinda spittin" wrote X user @WavyDaveyGG
"Nahhhhh sketch soooooo tuff" wrote X user @Posspop2tap
"Ayy Sketch's back, time to vibe to that new heat" wrote X user @jaime_solis
"He's got flow" wrote X user @BodogCasino_
"Hes deada** better than tupac" wrote X user @Sfinkleberry
Sketch shows off his body after going to "fat camp"

Kylie returned to streaming after a month-long break from content creation. His last livestream was dated March 21, 2025, where he announced the break for reasons he did not reveal. However, during his latest stream dated April 23, 2025, he stated that he took the break to focus on his physical fitness.

The streamer also showed off his body transformation during the recent livestream, even removing his t-shirt on camera. Kylie then said:

"Update number one. I went to fat camp, that's why I've been gone... Bro, I went to f**king fat camp! Also, I want to get more jacked. People keep saying I'm built like a f**king pug though."

This transformation left his fans divided. While some appreciated his efforts to work towards his fitness and health, others claimed that the streamer was never a part of any fat loss program or "fat camp".

In other news, Kylie opened up about whether he plays a certain "character".

Nandita Kala

Nandita Kala

Nandita Kala is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Streamer content. After graduating from university with a master's degree in Mass Communication, she opted for a career in journalism. Since then, she has written for various organizations.

Nandita loved the Super Mario series as a kid, finding great joy in jumping on Goombas and collecting coins. While she prefers single-player experiences these days, she also enjoys playing multiplayer games like the FIFA titles and No Way Out with her friends.

When it comes to streamers, she devotedly follows a lot of them, but Ninja and Pokimane are her favorites.

Nandita's hobbies include photography and making nail art.

