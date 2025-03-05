"Some people will do anything for content": Pirate Software addresses allegations of issuing DMCA strikes against X user

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Jason "Thor," also known as "Pirate Software," has provided an update to the online community following recent allegations. On March 3, 2025, X user @Awk20000 claimed to have received several DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) notices on their account, supposedly from Pirate Software.

The user posted four screenshots. One of them showed that their post from January 7, 2025, in which Jason announced that he would not play World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore following the OnlyFangs guild controversy, had been taken down by the "copyright owner."

@Awk20000 also shared a screenshot of an email they received from X Legal Support, informing them that their account's content had been removed in response to the DMCA notice.

The former Blizzard Entertainment employee responded to the situation on March 4, 2025, stating that he had never filed a copyright strike against someone on Elon Musk's social media platform. While suggesting that someone was impersonating him, Pirate Software wrote:

"As said on this post I never filed a DMCA here and someone is impersonating me and doing so. Appeal these and fight them. I have never filed a DMCA on this platform."

Earlier today (March 5, 2025), the Twitch streamer provided another update, confirming that an impersonator had issued copyright strikes against X user @Awk20000's posts. Pirate Software also advised netizens to "come to him first" if a DMCA strike gets issued against them.

He added:

"If you do get a DMCA from anyone claiming to be me come to me first. If dips**ts online are going to do this then I can help you fight back against it by telling the platform that the claimer is not me. As I said before. Some people will do anything for content. Don't be one of them."

Pirate Software explains how the impersonator added a "layer of obscurity" by issuing a DMCA strike against an X user

In the X post mentioned above, Pirate Software claimed that the impersonator issued DMCA strikes against @Awk20000 using an LLC and a phone number that was "definitely" not his.

He went on to explain how the individual added a "layer of obscurity":

"Went over the DMCA filers information with @Awk20000. The false claimer has used a phone number from a Pirate Software, LLC which isn't us. We're a Corporation and this is definitely not our phone number. They also used a @ProtonMail email which adds another layer of obscurity and makes it difficult to find the source."

On February 21, 2025, Jason posted a 25-minute YouTube video titled Anything For Content, in which he addressed several allegations.

