"Speed is literally a marketing machine": Fans react to IShowSpeed reportedly appearing in a Chinese ad for a yogurt drink

A clip from a Chinese advertisement for a yogurt based drink featuring American YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" has been making the rounds on social media after viewers shared it on April 30, 2025. The ad comes weeks after the famous content creator returned from his IRL China tour, visiting several cities in the country since March 24 till April 7.

During the tour IShowSpeed was hailed by viewers from around the world for the way he portrayed Chinese culture and went viral on the local social media websites such as Douyin, with the government also posting about his livestreams on their social media. His popularity in China seems to have led him to star in an ad for a yogurt based beverage for Labor Day and the clip has garnered a lot of praise from his fans.

Many viewers lauded the YouTuber for being so marketeable in foreign countries.

"Speed is literally a marketing machine a true entrepreneur business man," wrote an X user.

Others praised the ad for including snippets from IShowSpeed's viral boradcasts from China.

"Insane creativity and arrangement to make this ad happen, bruh is literally on the other half of the planet," said a fan.

Fans wished the streamer a happy Labor day.

"You’re unstoppable, Speed This Chinese ad is fire happy Labor Day," wished a fan.

That said, the ad has also led some to reiterate claims that IShowSpeed is spreading Chinese government propaganda, somethign that the streamer's team has categorically denied.

"Still doing ccp campaigns," claimed an X user.

"Bro is far gone," wrote another.

China thanked IShowSpeed with billboards in Changsha after the YouTuber's last IRL livestream in the country

IShowSpeed's 2025 Asia Tour in March and April saw him go live from the streets of many Chinese cities such as Shanghai, Chongqing, Beijing, and more. His last stop in the coutnry was in Changsha before the Amercian YouTuber flew to Mongolia for the last leg of his tour.

While it is not clear who sponsored them, but after his last stream in Changsha, several billboards featuring IShowSpeed's likeness were seen in the city, thanking the streamer for his visit and showcasing the country's culture to his audience worldwide.

The YouTuber is currently back at home in North America, and fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next IRL tour.

