Squeex blasts Twitch CEO for collaborating with streamers while accusing the website of not working on mobile and TV

Streamer Raj "Squeex" recently called out Twitch CEO Dan Clancy for collaborating with streamers on the platform. Giving his opinion on the matter during a Twitch broadcast on February 18, 2024, he claimed that it was a "bad look" for the CEO of the platform to be collaborating with streamers "all of the time."

To those unaware, Dan Clancy is known to partake in broadcasts with streamers on the platform. He also holds his own broadcasts focusing on his musical endeavors and even covering topics related to the platform from time to time. Explaining his feelings about Dan Clancy's frequent collaborations, Squeex said:

"Well, I don't want to come off as like a mean guy, 'cause I think Dan Clancy is probably like, a nice guy. I'm just frustrated because there are certain things that just don't work, and its a bad look, optically, if you just have your CEO collaborating with you all of the time. Like, the mobile app doesn't work!"

"It doesn't work!": Squeex expresses dissatisfaction with the Twitch mobile app and website

In August 2024, Twitch's mobile app faced backlash from the streaming audience after it underwent some major layer changes. Termed "TikTok aspects" by some, many of its users had asked the developers to revert the update.

At the time, the changes incorporated included a "discovery feed," a "follower drawer," a clips feed, and "stories" similar to Instagram and TikTok. Now, talking about his personal experience with the Twitch app and website, Squeex said:

"I used to be able to watch Twitch on mobile and now I can not! The aspect ratio for clips on mobile, it doesn't work! It's like you have a magnifying glass. They made it like TikTok. It clearly doesn't work, the way that they intended, and the app on the TV doesn't work, and clips are broken on the desktop. They're muted."

Reiterating his feelings on how the actions of the Amazon-owned platform's CEO are reflected on the website, Squeex said:

"I feel like these are some fundamental basic things on the platform that aren't being addressed, and if their f**king CEO is doing the rounds on a Minecraft stream, it looks bad!"

Dan Clancy had recently claimed that YouTube and Facebook had been inspired by Twitch to add similar features to the website. Going a step further, he claimed that Kick, the Stake-backed website run by CEO Ed Craven, had "copied" Twitch.

