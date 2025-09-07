"Stay humble": MrBeast messages Marlon after latter's appearance in NFL commercial

Twitch streamer Marlon recently talked about the words of encouragement he received from YouTube star Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; over text messages. Marlon, who has gained popularity as a content creator over the past year, was featured in a commercial for the National Football League (NFL).As revealed by Marlon, MrBeast wrote a message telling him to work hard to become a &quot;household name&quot; among viewers online. Marlon said:&quot;...And he goes, 'No worries. Always rooting for you. Stay humble.' This is real. This is very real from Jmmy. 'Stay humble. Do not become a d**k, and grind your a** off. These next three years could build you into a very big household name if you play your cards right.'&quot;'I'm very grateful': Marlon reacts to being messaged by MrBeastMarlon had appeared in the approximately three-minute-long promotional video by the NFL, titled I Bought The NFL, made in collaboration with MrBeast. The advertisement, which was posted on YouTube on September 3, 2025, also included other YouTube and Twitch stars, such as Kylie &quot;thesketchreal&quot; and Darren &quot;IShowSpeed.&quot;During his segment of the advertisement, Marlon could be seen cutting a football jersey into a cropped one with scissors, with his appearance wearing the cropped jersey subsequently going viral on X.After receiving words of affirmation from MrBeast, Marlon was seen expressing his gratitude in a broadcast on September 6, 2025. He stated:&quot;It's like, he did not have to do that, at all, bro. He could have just said, yeah, do this for me, please, and then just never text me, like... Sorry for this yap session by the way, I'm very, just, grateful... The fact that people like that are believing in you, it's like, bro, you know? That text right there just gave me more motivation to wanna do more, and more, and more.&quot;Meanwhile, IShowSpeed was recently left upset after a fan seemingly sold a green apple signed by him during his IRL tour on eBay just a day after he originally signed it.