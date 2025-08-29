  • home icon
  "Stop lying about me": Schlep slams Roblox for its new statement regarding vigilantes 'taking the law into their hands'

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 29, 2025 10:23 GMT
Schlep says Roblox is "lying about him" (Image via @Roblox and @RealSchlep/X)

A new chapter has unfolded in the ongoing controversy involving YouTuber Michael "Schlep" and Roblox. For those unaware, Schlep is a prominent Roblox content creator who specializes in catching "predators" on the gaming platform. On August 10, 2025, the YouTuber disclosed that Roblox Corporation sent him a cease and desist notice, terminated his gaming account, and threatened legal action.

The organization has since received backlash from online communities, with some of the biggest YouTubers, such as Forrest "KreekCraft," expressing support for Schlep and criticizing Roblox's decision.

On August 28, 2025, a Roblox spokesperson told Louisiana's television station, KPLC, that vigilante groups' and individuals' actions of "taking the law into their own hands" are dangerous in the real world and online.

Furthermore, the platform's spokesperson stated that it works with law enforcement to "hold bad actors accountable," and added:

"Taking the law into your hands isn't safe in the real world and it's not safe online. That's why we work with law enforcement to hold bad actors accountable. Many experts agree independent actors impersonating others and luring users to other platforms for sexually explicit conversations can never be safe."

Schlep voiced his dissatisfaction with this statement and accused Roblox of "lying about him":

"Roblox just made another statement to the media repeating the same sentiment 'that I’m taking the law into my own hands'. How is handing the information to the cops, them making arrests, 'taking the law into my own hands'. This is NOT True. Stop lying about me"
Schlep says he is "not a vigilante" because he "reports his findings to law enforcement and Roblox"

On August 24, 2025, Schlep posted on X to explain why he's "not a vigilante." While insisting that he reports his findings about Roblox predators to law enforcement and the gaming platform, the 22-year-old wrote:

"I am not a vigilante. I report my findings to law enforcement and Roblox. What’s shocking is that police consistently find enough evidence to bring criminal charges, yet in multiple instances Roblox refuses to take action until the situation is made public."
On August 28, 2025, American television personality Chris Hansen shared on X that he met with Schlep for an interview about the situation surrounding Roblox.

Edited by Angad Sharma
