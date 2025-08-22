"What a joke": Schlep responds to Roblox's reported decision to defend his termination from the platform

YouTuber Michael &quot;Schlep&quot; has responded to Roblox's reported decision to defend his termination from the platform. On August 21, 2025, the content creator shared a screenshot of Charlie Wojciechowski and Christian Farr's report for NBC Chicago, in which Roblox defended its decision to suspend Schlep's account for vigilante activities.According to NBC Chicago, the gaming platform issued the following statement regarding Schlep's permanent suspension from Roblox:&quot;Taking the law into your hands isn’t safe in the real world, and it’s not safe online. That’s why we work with law enforcement to hold bad actors accountable.&quot;Describing this statement as a &quot;joke,&quot; Schlep asked Roblox Corporation why it &quot;did nothing&quot; about the felony child predator arrests that he and his team had sent them. Insisting that he worked with law enforcement, which resulted in the arrests of six child predators, the 22-year-old wrote:&quot;Roblox responded now directly to me: When did I ever “take the law” into my own hands? We work with law enforcement, we have 6 arrests of child predators in YOUR COMMUNITY. Why did you do nothing about felony child predator arrests we were sending you? What a joke.&quot;Netizens on X had a lot to say about the situation.&quot;Absolutely sick. It's not even doubling down, they've quadrupled down at this point,&quot; X user @kokonataaa stated.&quot;I think it's hilarious because if it wasn't for that terrible cease and desist and bad press/publicity against them, then neither dollhouse roleplay, meepcity, and public bathroom simulator wouldn't been moderated. it's already clear they only pretend to care when they're in a bad spot from the media and their content creators,&quot; X user @TrentJordanFan posted.&quot;It's clear that their only motive is to silence any bad publicity, they always lie in these statements, so rather than appease the community, it's definitely more of them talking towards their investors, who just eat this stuff up,&quot; X user @LeiS8n wrote.&quot;#FreeSchlep&quot; - KreekCraft reacts to Roblox's reported decision to defend Schlep's banForrest &quot;KreekCraft,&quot; one of the biggest content creators in the Roblox community, has responded to the platform's reported decision to defend Schlep's termination. While sharing a hashtag expressing his support for the YouTuber, KreekCraft wrote:&quot;I don't even know what to say at this point #FreeSchlep&quot;KreekCraft @KreekCraftLINKi don't even know what to say at this point #FreeSchlepIn other news, on August 16, 2025, Chris Hansen confirmed via a post on X that he was working with Schlep to investigate &quot;exploitation of children&quot; in Roblox.