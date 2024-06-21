“Streaming is a hobby” - Duke Dennis gives his take on people comparing content creation to a ‘9-5 job’ 

Any Means Possible (AMP) member Duke Dennis has opined on the comparison that commonly takes place between content creation and a typical "9 to 5" job. Duke stated that streaming is "not harder" than a typical job. He also remarked that one may be able to make a career out of it, but it is foremost a "hobby" that one pursues in their free time.

Talking about it on his stream on Twitch, the creator stated:

"Streaming is not harder than a 9 to 5. Streaming is a hobby, that you lucked up and you made it your career. Making content is a hobby, being a content creator is a hobby. Something you do in your f**king free time. If you work hard enough at it, like Kai (Cenat) said, turn it into a career, congratulations. But, bro never compare having to get up and go to work when somebody else say so. Get off work when somebody else say so."

Duke Dennis states streaming is "not harder" than a '9-to-5 job'

A comparison between a typical job and a career in content creation has often been a point of discussion amongst streamers, with different creators having different takes on the matter. For instance, Fortnite streamer Cody "Clix" had stated that similar to construction work, streaming was also "hard" if one was "actually working hard".

In response, Kick creator Josh "YourRage" disagreed with him and subsequently also called him out, stating that the Fortnite creator could not comment on the matter as he had never "worked a job" in his life.

Duke Dennis himself has worked hard on his content creation career and started his YouTube channel way back in 2016. Through his consistent effort, regular uploads, and collaboration with other creators such as his AMP squad, he has gathered over 2.2 million followers on Twitch. His main YouTube channel also has a whopping 2.65 million subscribers.

Giving reasoning of his opinion on the matter, Duke Dennis stated that a typical job often involved one working at the whim of their boss, without much authority of their own over their workdays.

He stated:

"'Hey boss, I don't feel good. Can I have the day off? No? I still gotta come in? Okay, bet.' And you gotta go to work! Or else, you're broke. Or else, you broke... Never compare this sh**, bro. That's why I be deada** so grateful. I be telling y'all I appreciate y'all a lot."

Back in April, Duke Dennis also made some lighthearted comments about fellow AMP member Kai Cenat's streaming abilities, stating that the only thing the New York City-born creator was good at was "yelling".