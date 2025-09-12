Subreddit that seemingly called for violence on Asmongold has been banned

Asmongold is a prominent streamer and political commentator who has been known to express right-wing political ideologies. Recently, a user shared a post on r/TheDeprogram aimed at Asmon, soon after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah on September 10, 2025. The post allegedly featured a photo of the streamer with a caption that read, &quot;do him next please.&quot;@0HOUR1__ shared an image of the post from the now-banned subreddit with the caption:&quot;Leftists are now on @Reddit calling for the assassination of @Asmongold To boot @Reddit is allowing all this chatter. We have a problem with media in America.&quot; Notably, r/TheDeprogram has been described as a &quot;tankie&quot; community online, which essentially means that the subreddit harbors hard-line, authoritarian communist or Marxist-Leninist views. The subreddit was created for a podcast with the same name. User u/And_be_one_traveler shared news of the subreddit's ban and mentioned the podcast, stating:&quot;r/TheDeprogram was a subreddit for the podcast of the same name, which describes itself as a podcast that is 'The only truly international, global, and anti-capitalist podcast you’ll find'.&quot;Reddit shares why r/TheDeprogram was banned amidst the controversy linked to Asmongold r/TheDeprogram now displays the above message (Image via Reddit)Soon after the post aimed at Asmongold was released, r/TheDeprogram was shut down. As of this writing, the subreddit's main page features the following message:&quot;This community was banned for violating Rule 1. You agree that use of this site constitutes acceptance of Reddit’s User Agreement and acknowledge our Privacy Policy.&quot;For context, &quot;Rule 1,&quot; according to the website's official rules page, states that &quot;communities and users that incite violence or that promote hate based on identity or vulnerability will be banned.&quot;:&quot;Remember the human. Reddit is a place for creating community and belonging, not for attacking marginalized or vulnerable groups of people. Everyone has a right to use Reddit free of harassment, bullying, and threats of violence. Communities and users that incite violence or that promote hate based on identity or vulnerability will be banned.&quot;In other news, Asmongold announced a hiatus from livestreaming to focus on his father’s cancer treatment, stating that his father’s health was &quot;really bad.&quot;