  • Subreddit that seemingly called for violence on Asmongold has been banned

By Vishnu Menon
Modified Sep 12, 2025 20:12 GMT
A subreddit targeted at Asmongold has been suspended (Images via @asmongold/Instagram)
Asmongold is a prominent streamer and political commentator who has been known to express right-wing political ideologies. Recently, a user shared a post on r/TheDeprogram aimed at Asmon, soon after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah on September 10, 2025. The post allegedly featured a photo of the streamer with a caption that read, "do him next please."

@0HOUR1__ shared an image of the post from the now-banned subreddit with the caption:

"Leftists are now on @Reddit calling for the assassination of @Asmongold To boot @Reddit is allowing all this chatter. We have a problem with media in America."
Notably, r/TheDeprogram has been described as a "tankie" community online, which essentially means that the subreddit harbors hard-line, authoritarian communist or Marxist-Leninist views.

The subreddit was created for a podcast with the same name. User u/And_be_one_traveler shared news of the subreddit's ban and mentioned the podcast, stating:

"r/TheDeprogram was a subreddit for the podcast of the same name, which describes itself as a podcast that is 'The only truly international, global, and anti-capitalist podcast you’ll find'."
Reddit shares why r/TheDeprogram was banned amidst the controversy linked to Asmongold

r/TheDeprogram now displays the above message (Image via Reddit)
Soon after the post aimed at Asmongold was released, r/TheDeprogram was shut down. As of this writing, the subreddit's main page features the following message:

"This community was banned for violating Rule 1. You agree that use of this site constitutes acceptance of Reddit’s User Agreement and acknowledge our Privacy Policy."

For context, "Rule 1," according to the website's official rules page, states that "communities and users that incite violence or that promote hate based on identity or vulnerability will be banned.":

"Remember the human. Reddit is a place for creating community and belonging, not for attacking marginalized or vulnerable groups of people. Everyone has a right to use Reddit free of harassment, bullying, and threats of violence. Communities and users that incite violence or that promote hate based on identity or vulnerability will be banned."
In other news, Asmongold announced a hiatus from livestreaming to focus on his father’s cancer treatment, stating that his father’s health was "really bad."

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

Edited by Vishnu Menon
