"Sucks to be gay": Streamer Murder Crumpet alleges having LGBT+ tag on Twitch stream resulted in "no revenue" from ads

Streamer and VRChat content creator Murder Crumpet has alleged that he made "no revenue" from advertisements while using the LGBT+ tag on Twitch broadcasts. On May 15, 2025, Murder Crumpet stated on X that by removing the LGBT+ tag from his livestreams, he went from making $6 per day to $60.

While stating that his "friend tried it and the same thing" happened, the streamer claimed that identifying as a member of the LGBTQ+ community caused his Twitch revenue to be "harmed":

"If you’re a Twitch streamer and u make no revenue on ads, try removing tags. I removed the LGBT+ tag from my stream and went from $6 a day to $60. Friend tried it and same thing. Sucks to be gay and identifying myself as such is considered political and harms my revenue."

Murder Crumpet's social media post has garnered significant traction, with several VTubers and content creators sharing their thoughts.

"So messed up! Thanks for the tip 💕" VTuber Feyy responded.

"😬 im sorry man that's crazy to be punished for not only identity but also a feature they put out to help you express yourself," Twitch streamer and YouTuber Criken wrote.

"With an average of 1200-1500 viewers per stream, I make as a twitch ASMR streamer between $0.20-$0.50 ad revenue per stream. On Kick, with 400 viewers the ad revenue / KCPI becomes +$50 per hour. Twitch really needs to rework their ads system. Its just unfair," Twitch and Kick content creator Momo Cita remarked.

"Is it twitch or is there a choice for advertisers to not run on specific tags? That could probably be happening since im pretty sure location affects the ads and how much ads you get as a viewer, do you know how much or what kind of ads your viewer gets with the tag on or off?" X user @DamzesIDN wrote.

Who is Murder Crumpet? Streamer's career briefly explored

Murder Crumpet is a well-known figure in the livestreaming industry, boasting over 113k followers on Twitch. He joined the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform in November 2018, and as previously mentioned, is best known for his VRChat content.

Murder Crumpet went viral on r/LivestreamFail in 2022, when he hosted his first-ever IRL broadcast alongside Overwatch content creator Bobe on his channel. The Twitch clip has since received over 141.7k views.

In addition to VRChat, Murder Crumpet has played several other games on his livestreams, including Elden Ring, Darkest Dungeon, Grand Theft Auto 5, and Hollow Knight.

