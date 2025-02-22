Summit1g rages at OnlyFangs guild after being replaced in a World of Warcraft raid

The OnlyFangs World of Warcraft (WoW) streamer guild is in full swing and it seems like the server has drama to show every other week. This time, veteran Twitch streamer Jaryd "Summit1g" went off after receiving information saying he would be cut from an upcoming guild raid. The streamer expressed his frustration to the chatbox, wondering why he would ever go on a raid again.

For context, the guild's raiding endeavors are massive events within the community and have attracted substantial viewership, with their first Onyxia raid drawing over 240,000 viewers across various streams. In Summit's case, he expressed disappointment at not being able to participate:

"(Reading a message) 'They moved the raid an hour prior, found out twenty minutes before, so we had to replace Summit', see that's the type of sh*t that makes me never want to play again."

"Why the f**k would I ever wanna go raid with these guys?": Summit1g does not take being replaced in an OnlyFangs guild raid well

Raids in WoW are large-scale events with 10 to 40 participants, united to tackle challenging content. These raids are set in specialized instances featuring multiple bosses, each with unique mechanics that require strategic coordination and teamwork to overcome.

A big part of these raids is preparation, and what seemingly irritated Summit1g even more was the fact that he was up and ready early in the morning, ready for the event, before he found out about his replacement:

"I get instant replaced in a raid because I get told the wrong time. And I'm still waking up at the buttcrack of f**king dawn. That's the type of sh*t that makes me not want to play."

Summit also expressed frustration with the loot distribution system. He stated that despite attending multiple raids, he hasn't received any loot:

"Why the f**k would I ever wanna go raid with these guys?...I go to these raids, don't get any loot, one rogue takes four pieces."

Overall, this entire ordeal has not been a pleasant experience, according to the streamer:

"That's a joke."

In other news, Summit1g took the mantle of Rogue during a February 1 raid organized by the guild's former chief master, Sodapoppin. The raid involved 40 total players and was dubbed the "Molten Core" raid, as players had to face off against Ragnaros, the Firelord.

