Sykkuno says he doesn't want to get married to someone with "mental problems," mentions xQc's relationship with Adept

Twitch streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" has made his thoughts on marriage clear in a 49-second video posted on X. The content creator commented on being "alone for the rest of his life" on Valentine's Day and stated that he would "never get married" and mentioned Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc's" relationship with his ex-girlfriend Samantha "Adept."

He elaborated:

"You know, this one was not bad. But, guys, it's Valentine's Day, do I really just want to remember how alone I'm going to be for the rest of my life? Probably not. I'm never getting married. Never. You see what happened to my boy, X? He didn't even get married. I ain't ever going to ever deal with that!"

The Las Vegas native then stated that if someone wanted to marry him, "something" would be "wrong" with them. He added that he does not want to marry someone with "mental problems."

While clarifying that the statement he made was in jest, Sykkuno remarked:

"Listen, if anyone ever wanted to marry me, something's wrong with them. And I don't want to get married to someone with mental problems. So... I'm just kidding. I'm kidding Anyway. Oh, my god, listen, guys, I don't want to get married to a mentally cracked-out person. And only reason someone would like me is if they are mentally cracked-out. So, it's kind of a chicken and egg problem here, you know?"

Fans had a lot to say about the 33-year-old's comments:

"The amount of times I've heard sykkuno roast his future wife makes me think there will never be a future wife 😭," X user @sykkcutie commented.

"Sykkuno is such a mood," X user @BryanBendickson wrote.

"facts on facts.. i respect it," X user @Penstemoan posted.

Sykkuno responds to viewers asking him if he's "solo" on Valentine's Day

During the same Marvel Rivals livestream, Sykkuno's attention was drawn to a live viewer who inquired whether he was "solo" on Valentine's Day. The Twitch streamer responded:

"'Are you solo?' Yeah, I'm solo right now. I mean, listen, guys, it's Valentine's Day, which means, of course, we're solo because, you know? I mean, honestly, the closest thing we have to a Valentine's is Garrick. I posted a funny picture of me and Bimbus (his pet dog) that I thought was funny. And, well...

In other news, Sykkuno recently joked that Twitch Rivals would "really not like" Rachell "Valkyrae" after she seemingly leaked that GeoGuessr would be the next game featured at the event.

