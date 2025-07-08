"Talking trash about me behind my back": Nathan, aka Dad, comments on iDubbbz and Anisa's alleged actions following Creator Clash 3 cancellation

American actor Nathan Barnatt, also known as "Dad," has spoken out about Ian "iDubbbz" and Anisa Jomha's alleged actions following Creator Clash 3's cancellation. On July 7, 2025, Nathan shared a 19-minute, 51-second video on his official YouTube channel titled, Creator Clash 3 Canceled! DAD TELLS ALL!.

While claiming that he "always tried to be respectful" of iDubbbz and his wife in public and private settings, Nathan alleged that the couple "talked trash behind his back." He elaborated:

"The last thing I want to say is that I always tried to be respectful of them, publicly and personally, when I was talking to them. I've always given them the benefit of the doubt and never really wanted to place blame on them or anyone. And then, it turns out they were just talking trash about me behind my back. Ian's coach said on H3 that they used to say I was weird and talked trash about me. And I also heard the same thing from Froggy Fresh two years ago."

Furthermore, Nathan stated that he did not expect iDubbbz and Anisa to mock him for "being different":

"I don't care if people think I'm weird because I do make weird videos. I like being different and unique. I'm used to people saying I'm weird. I was just very surprised that it was happening by two other creative people. I thought they were like me, and I didn't expect them to make fun of me for being different. I thought that was the point of Creator Clash, was to gather the unique people and put them in a boxing ring. I guess not."

"The event wasn't doing well way before the content cop" - iDubbbz's wife, Anisa Jomha, issues statement after Nathan released his video following Creator Clash 3's cancellation

On July 7, 2025, a screenshot of Anisa Jomha's Discord message surfaced on X, in which she issued a statement in response to Nathan Barnatt, aka "Dad," releasing his video following the cancellation of Creator Clash 3.

According to iDubbbz's wife, the influencer boxing event "wasn't doing well way before" the YouTuber's Content Cop video on Ethan Klein came out.

Claiming that a combination of many things "contributed to that reality," Anisa wrote:

"I just want to make it clear that we haven't had any contact or control since we publicly stepped down. Even though me and lan were the faces of the event many people were behind the scenes making decisions together. The event wasn't doing well way before the content cop. A combo of many things contributed to that reality. Including lack of promotion, influencer boxing being less popular, the economy, etc. I think what it boils down to is poor communication from everyone. Even after we left which is unfortunate. At the end of the day I care about people getting paid for the money they were out for training and charity getting their money and both of those things were done."

While Anisa Johma has commented on Creator Clash 3's cancellation, iDubbbz has yet to address the situation.

