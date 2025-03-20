"That's the only way?": N3on shocked as James Harden's associate drops bombshell on price for collaboration

Kick streamer Mikyle "N3on" met one of his childhood heroes during his latest stream yesterday (March 19, 2025). The streamer was seen briefly chatting with Los Angeles Clippers star and NBA legend James Harden. Harden was visiting an event yesterday where N3on was also present, which meant he could talk to him for a bit.

N3on tested his luck by asking one of his associates to set up a stream between him and the NBA star. Much to his shock, the associate informed him that a potential collaboration would cost him a million dollars. He said:

"A million dollars. (N3on replied, 'Huh?') It's going to be a million dollars."

A seemingly bemused N3on reacted:

"Are you dead a**?"

The associate explained that James Harden doesn't do any collaborations, such as podcasts and interviews, which explains the hefty fee. He said:

"Yeah. he don't do podcasts, he don't do interviews, none of that sh*t. If you got a million dollars, he will do it. (N3on replied, 'That's the only way?') $999,999. You got it. (Laughs)"

"I'd love to 1 v 1 you" - N3on wants to take on James Harden

This isn't the first encounter of the two personalities. The streamer previously took a photo with him in 2024. An excited N3on told Harden that he’s a huge fan and has watched nearly all of his games:

"What's up, man? I'm on stream right now. I'm a die-hard fan. If you are free sometimes, I live in LA too, I'd love to 1 v 1 you and do an interview and all that stuff...if you're down, I'd love to man."

Interestingly, Harden and his associates recognized N3on from a previous stream he did with Malik Beasley. During that collaboration, Beasley seemingly mocked Harden by stating that he was the easiest player to guard. Harden said:

"He was talking sh*t."

His associate said:

"He said he (Harden) was the easiest in the league to guard."

N3on faced significant backlash the last time he uploaded a picture with James Harden in July 2024. Many accused him of view botting his X post, as it had a disproportionately high number of views — over 1 million at the time — compared to its 14K likes.

