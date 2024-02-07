“Imagine view-botting a James Harden post” - Fans accuse N3on of artificially inflating engagement on his post with LA Clippers star

Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" has once more drawn criticism after sharing a photo alongside NBA star and Los Angeles Clippers player James Harden. In the post, he expressed the pleasure of meeting one of his admired idols. Nevertheless, its focal point was the significantly higher engagement the picture received compared to the streamer's typical posts.

In fact, at the time of writing, the post had garnered over 14K likes and 1 million views. Here's a screenshot of what the streamer shared:

"Finally met my idol. Mob Ties."

Rangesh met NBA star James Harden (Image via X)

Naturally, witnessing the post garner such high engagement, along with the streamer frequently being a target of criticism from the online community, led to a surge in negative comments. One X user wrote:

"Imagine view-botting a James Harden post."

Fans accuse the streamer of view-botting his post (Image via X)

Speculation over N3on view-botting his X post with James Harden

While N3on has rapidly ascended in the ranks of Kick streamers, the content creator has also encountered backlash for many of his actions. The streamer's recent post, featuring a picture of him with James Harden, also sparked much curiosity.

The comment section of the post is filled with reactions accusing the streamer of utilizing automated accounts to artificially inflate the picture's likes and views.

For instance, one user's comment highlighted how N3on's post received likes from several accounts that are either newly created or have very few followers, suggesting that these accounts may be bot accounts:

Fans point out so-called bot accounts (Image via X)

It's difficult to determine if he has indeed view-botted his post. However, a cursory look at his other posts indicates that he typically receives 5K to 10K likes per post. It's also plausible that this particular post garnered more likes due to featuring a star athlete like Harden.

Fans react to N3on's post

As mentioned, N3on's latest X post garnered mixed reactions. Here are some of them:

Fans critical of the streamer (Image via X)

Here are some other comments:

Fans give mixed reactions to the post (Image via X)

This isn't the first time he has been accused of view-botting. In December 2023, fellow Kick streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon" took to his stream to accuse Rangesh of potentially view-botting, citing that the latter's streams have often clocked over 100K viewers.