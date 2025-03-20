Assassin's Creed Shadows is due for release on March 20, 2025, and amidst the hype as the game gets ready to hit the market, selected content creators across YouTube have partnered with Ubisoft to get the game early. One such YouTuber is video game commentator Tyler "Wildcat" Wine. After Wine released his take on the game, he was reportedly criticized, and he reacted on X later.

Essentially, Wildcat felt that the comment section of his video had some unnecessary backlash while going through some of Shadows' gameplay.

Here's what the YouTuber said on X:

"The comments on my AC Shadows video today are embarrassing LMAO. I've never seen a more fragile group of f**king babies."

In response, user @Lzr1212 pointed out that viewers of Wine's videos have the right to express their thoughts on a public platform, especially about a game as controversial as Assassin's Creed Shadows:

"You play a game that has a lot of controversy around it, you posted it to a public platform that allows people to comment and you're annoyed by the comments? If you love the game and want to play it but don't want the comments don't do a PT just enjoy it yourself."

Wildcat clapped back, holding his ground and doubling down on his thoughts about the fragility of "people":

"The controversy is from braindead fragile people is my point. If you play 10 minutes of the game the characters are explained and make sense. The game clearly has a lot of effort put into it as well. People are just braindead."

It should be noted that Shadows has faced criticism for cultural insensitivity, particularly regarding the depiction of vandalism in sacred Shinto shrines, leading to backlash from Japanese officials. Additionally, the portrayal of Yasuke, a Black samurai, has led to debates about historical accuracy and representation.

Wildcat claims that he would deny or "cancel" a sponsored deal if he thinks a game is "terrible"

In response to Wildcat's promotional piece on Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows, user @WILDYPwrz criticized YouTubers for prioritizing monetary gain over genuine engagement, accusing them of posting sponsored gameplay videos without continued interest in the games:

"I feel like a good portion of what YouTube gaming has become is larger creators getting good chunks of money to play a game one time then never play it again. To me it just feels disingenuous."

Wildcat responded, showing support for Ubisoft's latest title, and assured his audience that he would never accept sponsorship for a game that he thought wasn't worth playing, especially considering his experience as a "Let's Play" YouTuber:

"I've been getting paid to play games for over a decade brother. It ain't changing. I do owe a duty to my fans to not promote dogsh*t and I try my best not to. This AC game is solid and people are just crying about the characters or making assumptions. I have and will cancel a deal if I play the game and think it's terrible."

In other news, the Japanese Prime Minister himself, Shigeru Ishiba, has criticized Ubisoft's Shadows for its portrayal of a real Shinto shrine, deeming it culturally disrespectful.

