"They gotta drop an album": Fans go gaga after Drake posts photo with Twitch star Duke Dennis

Twitch streamer and Any Means Possible (AMP) member Duke Dennis appeared in a photograph next to hip-hop icon Drake, with the latter posting the photo on his Instagram account. The photo went viral within just half an hour of being posted, acquiring over 330,000 likes.

Ad

Alongside the photograph, Drake wrote the following in the caption:

"And when I drop the next heater…new money might be my only feature."

Ad

Trending

Duke Dennis has been featured in music before as well, and his photograph with Drake has caused much hype within fanbases of both. Some netizens on X suggested that the two should end up collaborating to release music together:

"Yeah they gotta drop an album together," wrote X user @isaspxrky

"Single coming soon," wrote X user @WigginsWick22

"Drake and Duke linking up? Next heater’s gonna be straight fire!" wrote X user @band_ghadi

Ad

On the other side, many commented on the "aura" possessed by the pair, writing:

"So much aura in 1 pic," wrote X user @hoodiicurry

"Feel the aura through my screen," wrote X user @suayrez

Which songs have Duke Dennis been featured on so far?

Duke Dennis has appeared alongside popular rap artists such as Rod Wave, appearing in his song I Hate Love and Love, with Kai Cenat also being featured in the latter. On Spotify, the streamer has a single named DeeBlock General, which was released in 2023.

Ad

Despite having only one single on his page on the platform, he still manages to get a monthly listening of over 18,000. He also appeared on the AMP Cypher 2024, the AMP equivalent of the XXL Freshman Cypher, which is a yearly rap cypher hosted by the American hip-hop magazine, XXL.

In other news, another major streamer known for making music, Maxwell "Plaqueboymax", recently held a broadcast with Will Smith. The two ended up making a song in a singular take, leaving the audience of his broadcast astonished.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback