"They're about to get relegated!": IShowSpeed in disbelief over Manchester United's Premier League standing

YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" recently reacted to Manchester United's standing within the English Premier League, currently at the fifteenth position out of twenty. The streamer expressed his surprise at seeing other relatively less popular teams being ranked higher than Manchester United, including Everton, Crystal Palace, and Brentford.

IShowSpeed expressed concerns over Machester United's performance possibly leading to the team being transferred out from the division entirely and into the Championship, which is the second tier of English football. He stated:

"This has to be fake. There's no way Everton is above us. There's no way Crystal Palace is above us. There's no way Brentford is above us, Brighton... Chat, this has to be fake! At this rate, they about to get relegated! Like, what is going on, bro?"

"We gotta go on Google": IShowSpeed expresses disbelief at Manchester United's performance in the Premier League

This is not the first time IShowSpeed expressed his dissatisfaction with Manchester United's performance. The last reaction came after the club lost a match to Liverpool F.C. The streamer claimed in January 2025 that he believed the club's performance had not been the same since Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo left the club.

Not believing the scorecard, which was sent to him on Discord, IShowSpeed decided to scourge the internet himself for proof. After Googling the scorecard and finding the one posted in his Discord to be accurate, IShowSpeed exclaimed:

"What the hell?! Fifteenth? Do y'all not know how crazy this is?! Why did we sell Antony, bruh?! Why did we sell him! Soon as we sell Antony, Antony started going crazy, bro. Make that make sense, bro. Somebody in the chat make that make sense. Anthony is a GOAT, bro. Anthony is a GOAT. Why did we sell one of the best football players in the world?"

In other news, IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat participated in a flag football game organized by the National Football League. The event preceded the Super Bowl, which took place on February 9, 2025. At the event's after-party, Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed could be seen alongside Cardi B, Tyla, and Ice Spice, with videos of them emerging online.

