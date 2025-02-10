Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed were at a party with Cardi B and Tyla after the Super Bowl

Streamers Darren "IShowSpeed" and Kai Cenat recently participated in a star-studded flag football game organized by the NFL. The event was a precursor to the highly-anticipated, American football staple, the Super Bowl, which took place on February 9, 2025. The streamers and a few musical artists were seen at an after-party in New Orleans.

The Philadelphia Eagles took home the chip this time around. The celebrations continued with an after-party at an establishment named Treehouse. The venue has been dubbed New Orleans' "Premiere Indoor-Outdoor Vibing Experience." Here, the streamers were welcomed with sparklers and signs.

Soon after, videos of Kai, Speed, Cardi B, Tyla, and Ice Spice enjoying themselves at the after-party circulated on the internet. This situation is made all the more interesting considering Cenat and Tyla's past interactions, leading to the viral, But we're friends though, moment.

In the clip, Quavo and Takeoff’s Hotel Lobby played in a crowded room as Cardi B and Tyla danced next to each other. A few steps away, Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed stood together, nodding along to the music. Their girlfriends, Gabrielle Alayah and Vanessa Williams, were also standing nearby.

Additionally, Tylil James, a close associate of Cenat was seen talking to Ice Spice in the streamer's vicinity. Quavo himself stood rapping his own lyrics as the people around him danced to the tune.

Kai Cenat's fellow AMP member, Duke Dennis was also present at the function donning an all-black outfit.

Recapping Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed's NFL Flag Football event

On February 8, 2025, ahead of Super Bowl LIX, a flag football showdown took place between Team Speed and Team Kai. The former, captained by IShowSpeed, secured a narrow victory with a final score of 30-29.

The game included notable participants such as former NFL quarterbacks Cam Newton and Michael Vick. Newton, playing for Team Speed, threw a decisive touchdown pass to Quavo, clinching the win. Michael Vick, leading Team Kai, showcased his skills with a no-look touchdown pass to Ki'Lolo Westerlund.

The event also featured athletes like track star Sha'Carri Richardson and flag football champions Diana Flores and Darrell Doucette, who were instrumental to their team's performances.

Additionally, as part of a pre-game wager, Kai Cenat agreed to host a third edition to his recurring subathon series Mafiathon, following his team's loss.

In other news, IShowSpeed sustained injuries after being knocked out during the 2025 Royal Rumble.

