"This is crazy motion": Fans shocked as FIFA President appears on IShowSpeed's stream to make a big revelation

YouTube streaming sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" recently had FIFA President Gianni Infantino on his stream in a surprise promotional segment for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, which will be held from June 15 to July 13, 2025. Gianni appeared on Darren's May 23 broadcast with the "official kickoff ball" for the event and presented the streamer with a custom FIFA jersey.

Ad

Considering the United States of America is hosting the Club World Cup, it does make sense for FIFA to work with one of the most prominent American streamers, who happens to be football-oriented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans on X, like @ashebabes, reacted to the collaboration and mentioned IShowSpeed's relevance, or "motion," as a streamer:

"This is crazy motion. Congrats to Speed."

User @toorealsome echoed this sentiment and claimed that Speed is one of the present-day greats:

"Speed has to be the best streamer right now."

Darren's stardom has been reflected in numerous accolades. For instance, in December 2024, he clinched "Streamer of the Year" at the Streamer Awards 2024, besting other nominees like Kai Cenat and Emiru.

Ad

Some, like @dogecapitone, pointed out how unexpected this particular link-up was:

"This is so random."

More reactions to Speed's collaboration with the FIFA President (Images via X/@IShowSpeedHQ)

User @CR7_KDOT seemed to be in disbelief after IShowSpeed "casually" brought the FIFA President to his stream:

Ad

"There’s no way! Speed is actually the GOAT of streaming! Because how do you casually have FIFA President come to your studio/house for live stream? Like howww???"

@Stevv_o congratulated Speed and touched on the "power" streamers have with their audiences:

"It's crazy how much power streamers have… Crazy good for @ishowspeedsui."

Looking at IShowSpeed's interaction with Gianni Infantino, the President of FIFA

Expand Tweet

Ad

Infantino was on air for about thirty minutes, and after Darren was presented with the kickoff ball, the Club World Cup trophy was revealed, which has a 24-carat gold-plated finish and an intricately laser-engraved central disc surrounded by three concentric rings.

Later, Infantino mentioned that Portugese football legend and Speed's idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, may potentially make an appearance at the games:

"Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well... there are discussions ('Wait, so Ronaldo might play in the Club World Cup?!' asked IShowSpeed with enthusiasm). Yeah, Cristiano Ronaldo might play in the Club World Cup."

Ad

After a chat on football, the game's greats, and the World Cup 2026, Speed stood up and, classically, backflipped for Infantino right next to the Club World Cup trophy.

To cap it all off, the streamer played highlights from his performance in the Sidemen Charity Match, hyping himself up with each clip. After watching one of Speed’s goals, the FIFA president turned to him and asked a question:

"Is there another feeling in life like that? ('There's no other feeling than that')."

Ad

In related news, IShowSpeed said his $20,000 earring went missing after an accident during the Sidemen Charity Match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More