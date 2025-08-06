"This decision follows action taken by the event's host": VTuber Awards' producer drops out of event over Filian's alleged Russian links

A Ukraine-based production company called WePlay Studios recently announced that they would be discontinuing their relationship with the VTuber Awards (VTA) following pro-Russia comments made by the event's host, Filian. For context, Filian is a popular cat-girl VTuber and is also the founder and host of The VTuber Awards, which started in 2023.

The 2025 edition of the awards was scheduled to be WePlay's second time producing the event (the first being in 2024), after the production company took over from the OTK-owned talent management company, Mythic Talent.

On August 5, 2025, WePlay issued a statement regarding the VTA, explaining their Ukrainian roots and how they have been actively ceasing to collaborate "with individuals and entities from the russian federation and the Republic of Belarus."

WePlay Studios @WePlay_Studios As a company deeply rooted in Ukraine, WePlay Studios has consistently shown a pro-Ukrainian position. Since February 2022, we have terminated all collaborations with individuals and entities from the russian federation and the republic of Belarus. We remain committed to working

The production company stated that Filian's "cooperation with the Russian community" influenced them to cut ties:

"WePlay Studios is discontinuing its work on the VTuber Awards and will no longer be involved in its production. This decision follows action taken by the event’s host and founder – cooperation with the Russian community, which is not aligned with our values and position."

Regardless of their political beliefs and values, WePlay appreciated the VTuber community and expressed support for the VTA:

"Despite this, the VTuber Awards show represents a unique and ambitious initiative within the entertainment industry, and we are proud of the creative and technical contributions our team has made over the past two years. We are grateful to the companies and collaborators who partnered with us throughout the process."

Filian's collaboration with xKamysh reportedly leads to WePlay cutting ties with VTuber Awards

In late May 2025, Russian VTuber and Twitch streamer xKamysh raided Filain's stream, sending her audience to her fellow VTuber's.

The VTA founder then asked xKamysh to teach her Russian:

"Can you teach me Russian?.. Everybody, PauseChamp, we're going to meet our new friend." (Timestamp - 1:43)

Later, members of the r/VirtualYoutubers subreddit referenced xKamysh's alleged involvement with a Russian defence organization. In one particular stream compilation video, xKamysh mentioned her occupation, saying:

"I work in a defense company... This is just a fact, I work in a defense company." (Translated to English using Google Translate)

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More