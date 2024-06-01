“This is why you don’t do business with black people”: Kick streamer Cheesur goes off at BruceDropEmOff after latter returns to Twitch

Kick creator Nermin "Cheesur" took to his stream to express his dissatisfaction with contentious creator BruceDropEmOff's potential full-time return to Twitch. Bruce had shifted to Kick after being suspended repeatedly from Twitch and has been streaming on the Stake-backed platform for a year.

In Bruce's stream on April 26, 2024, he revealed his desire to return to the purple platform after facing multiple technical glitches on Kick, with many viewers left wondering whether he was serious about the shift or joking.

Nermin addressed Kick CEO Eddie Kraven and made some remarks regarding doing business "with black people" in the context of Bruce's exit. He further stated that it was in their "culture" to act this way and that he "respected" it. Nermin said:

"That's why you don't do business with black people, and this is no offense to any black people in my chat at all. I respect y'all in a way too, 'cause I lowkey like, I see what you do. He used you for money Eddie, he didn't wanna ever work with you long-term, he got what he wanted out of you. Which, listen, it's in their culture, I respect their culture."

Cheesur expresses his dissatisfaction about BruceDropEmOff shifting back to Twitch after streaming for a year at Kick

BruceDropEmOff has had an unsteady relationship with Twitch, having engaged in contentious acts time and time again, leading to his suspension. He has been banned four times on the platform, the last being May 3, 2023. Soon after, on May 31, 2023, he shifted to Kick and has since garnered over 320,000 followers.

His return to Twitch will put him at the helm of his account again, boasting over 1.3 million followers. However, in his stream on May 31, 2024, Cheesur noted some differences in "culture" in the context of what Bruce did. However, he clarified that he did not mean it in a "racist" manner. He stated:

"Everybody has different cultures like white people, we do our own things. Indians do their own things, black people have their culture, it's not no racist shit either. Bruce did what he had to do, bro, and he got the bag out of you. But Eddie, what about me?"

Adin Ross and Cheesur's relationship has been rocky recently. In December 2023, Adin Ross kicked Cheesur out of his group of close associates, called the Stacey Step Bros (SSB). This came after Nermin praised Rangesh "N3on," who Adin was beefing heavily with at the time.

Now, in May 2024, Adin and the Stacey Step Bros (SSB) egged his house while he was streaming. This was the second time this has happened since the start of 2024, and the act left Cheesur enraged, who stated that Adin and his friend group had "zero respect" for him.