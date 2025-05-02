  • home icon
  "This is a great challenge": Internet reacts as MrBeast teases upcoming video about man possibly winning million dollars for losing weight

"This is a great challenge": Internet reacts as MrBeast teases upcoming video about man possibly winning million dollars for losing weight

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified May 02, 2025 19:28 GMT
MrBeast is currently working on a video in which a man has been challenged to lose a hundred pounds in exchange for potentially over a million dollars
MrBeast is currently working on a video in which a man has been challenged to lose a hundred pounds in exchange for potentially over a million dollars (Image via FearedBuck/X)

YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" has uploaded a trailer of his upcoming video about a man he challenged to lose weight in exchange for $250,000. The man can win over a million dollars based on the other challenges he will be given monthly during the video's filming.

In the video, the YouTuber can be seen conversing with the man, who has been inside an area marked by a red circle for months, as per MrBeast. Giving a behind-the-scenes view of the upcoming YouTube video, MrBeast showcased the camera monitoring system they had set up to oversee the man's activities.

Having been inside the circle for sixty-one days at the time of filming, the man, Maj, then explained the premise of the challenge and what his task for the next year is:

"How long have you lived in this circle with the gym? And, can you explain to them what the challenge is? Uh, so I have up until a year to lose a hundred pounds, and roughly every thirty days I get a weigh-in."
The unique concept of the video has invited a variety of reactions from netizens, with many expressing their interest in watching the video once it is released. Many also stated that they liked the uplifting nature of the challenge, and jokingly asked if they could sign up for such a challenge themselves:

"This is a great challenge… Makes someone fit and rich… We need more challenges as such," wrote X user @suayrez
"Yeah if someone’s paying me to do something I’m already doing for free, this is a win all around. He better not fumble," wrote X user @irdgafnomo
"That’s wild man, I need that kinda motivation too. If someone paid me, I’d drop weight fast with no excuses," wrote X user @Sharon_1_1_1
"This is actually for a good cause tho, and it’s great incentive," wrote X user @NickuffysMinaj

What are the amenities being given to the participant in MrBeast's year-long weight loss challenge?

In the video, the participant, Maj, showcased his living conditions as well as the services made available to him by MrBeast. He can be seen showing his personal gym, with a personal trainer being made available to him as well. He reveals that he trains daily, with the two collaborating to plan workouts.

Further, the video showcased ample fruits, vegetables, and other food items, which Maj eats with advice from a personal nutritionist allotted to him for the video. In the first month, the man managed to lose twenty pounds.

MrBeast has previously talked about his weight loss journey, with him having also showcased his massive personal gym. He even recently showcased his gym progress in a post made on X.

