MrBeast flaunts "gainz" in new gym photo on social media

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" recently made a post on X to show off his physique and progress in the gym. The Beast Games creator has been on a fitness journey for many years and has lost a substantial amount of weight. In the photo shared by Jimmy on social media, he can be seen showing off his well-defined tricep muscles as well as forearms, demonstrating his consistency in the gym.

Alongside the photo, which received over 266,000 views within an hour of being posted, the YouTuber wrote:

"Go get gains boyz"

Exploring MrBeast's fitness journey over the past few years

MrBeast has been on his fitness journey for a long time now, appearing visibly leaner in his videos as the years have passed by. One such evidence of his gradual fitness transformation is his appearance in the thumbnails of the Sidemen Charity Matches, in which he has been participating since 2022.

The streamer can be seen looking progressively leaner in the thumbnails for the different iterations of the annual event, with him looking his leanest in the latest iteration, held in 2025. Back in June 2023, Jimmy revealed his rigorous fitness routine that he had been following for ten months, claiming that he had managed to lose 20% of his body weight through consistent effort.

Now, to help meet his fitness goals even better, the YouTuber has his own $2,000,000 gym set-up, which also features a full-fledged basketball court. The opulence of the gym had left fans divided online. Some compared his gym to YouTube veteran Felix "PewDiePie's" much less expensive gym setup, through which the latter was still able to achieve an impressive physique.

Jimmy has also conducted content collaborations in his gym, with him doing a YouTube video with fitness influencer and content creator Jesse James West. As showcased by MrBeast in his latest post, he continues to work towards achieving his dream physique.

In a hilarious interaction, MrBeast recently collaborated with fitness influencer Ashton Hall, who has gained virality online for his "morning routine" videos. Many netizens reacted to the collaboration with discontent, with some claiming that the trend had "gone way too far".

