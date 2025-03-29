"This trend has gone way too far": Internet divided after MrBeast collaborates with Ashton Hall to do his morning routine

On March 28, 2025, Jimmy "MrBeast" made a surprise appearance in one of Ashton Hall's viral "morning routine" videos. The 30-minute clip quickly went viral on social media platforms. For context, MrBeast had been playfully referencing the trend, even making previous posts about supposedly following it.

Hall's morning routine videos have gone viral on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X due to their unconventional nature. They feature Hall doing unusual activities, such as rubbing a banana peel on his face.

As one of the world's most popular YouTubers, MrBeast's collaboration with Ashton Hall naturally drew a lot of attention. However, not all reactions were positive.

Many expressed discontent with the morning routine trend, suggesting it was time to move on.

"This trend has gone way too far," an X user wrote.

"COME ON NOW THIS HAS TO STOP," a viewer posted.

"new meta already please," another requested.

Some even called Hall an industry plant due to his sudden success.

"This crazy startin to think Ashton Hall a industry plant," a social media user claimed.

A few also scrutinized MrBeast's gym segment, saying he appeared to be bench pressing 100 lb dumbbells.

Who is Ashton Hall? All about the fitness influencer who collaborated with MrBeast

As mentioned, Ashton Hall has gone viral over the past few days due to his morning routine videos on TikTok and Instagram.

According to reports online, Hall is a former football player who played as a running back at First Coast High School in Jacksonville, Florida. He has since transitioned to becoming a fitness influencer and lifestyle coach online.

Hall posts various kinds of motivational fitness content on his social media profiles. His recent collaboration with MrBeast has further amplified his online presence.

Hall recently also addressed the issue of others copying his content format.

With almost 10 million followers on Instagram, Ashton Hall has now started sharing his night routine. Only time will tell if this new content will gain similar viral attention as his morning routine videos, which were even replicated by brands like Pop-Tarts and Duolingo.

