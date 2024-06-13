"This is heartbreaking": Nickmercs' fan reveals feeling betrayed by the streamer for transphobic comments

A "ride or die" fan of Twitch and Kick streamer Nick "Nickmercs" has gone viral on X after writing a post about being let down by the content creator's recent transphobic comments. For context, Nick has, on more than one occasion, denied the existence of trans people over the last few days, leading to much controversy. In one of his streams, the content creator crassly claimed that trans people don't exist.

The post was made by X user @IronixOG, who expressed disappointment in Nickmercs after claiming they looked up to and loved to watch the streamer, but couldn't deal with him continuing to denigrate the marginalized community he was part of. The fan wrote:

"This hurts so fuckin bad. I loved THE F*CK out of this man. Literal ride or die supporter. Someone you absolutely love and looked up to once again tearing down the community you’re apart of."

Trending

Fan's comment about the streamer (Image via @IronixOG/X)

@IronixOG also mentioned being a Tier 3 subscriber of Nick's Twitch channel for over three years straight, which is quite a feat considering a monthly sub fee is $25. The fan also noted making a mistake by disregarding the streamer's first anti-LGBTQ+ comments last year, which got Nickmercs' operator skin removed from Call of Duty:

"Shouldn’t have given him the benefit of the doubt the first time. Tier 3 for 38 months and over 350 gifted subs down the drain. Loved this man so much that my sub and follow alerts are him."

The long-time supporter ended his post by asking the streamer to respect other people's choices and asserted how hard it was to see someone they admired engaging in such rhetoric:

"How hard is it just to respect other people’s choices and way of life? @NICKMERCS this is heartbreaking."

Nickmercs' latest transphobic comments explored

Note: Transphobic media discussed, readers' discretion advised

The FPS streamer and FaZe Clan co-owner has become quite a contentious figure in the gaming community. His first controversial comments about the LGBTQ+ community were made last year, where he doubled down on insisting that topics related to LGBTQ+ shouldn't be discussed in school.

However, unlike his statements from last year, where he had made it clear he was not trying to offend people, Nickmercs specifically called out transgender people in his latest tirades. The comments by X user @IronixOG calling out the streamer were made addressing a clip where Nick states:

"There's no thing as trans people. That's something that you created. So have fun with your dreamland because that sh*t is not even real."

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, he has expounded on his anti-trans rhetoric in a more recent stream. Addressing the pushback and backlash he received online for his transphobic comments, Nickmercs stated in a stream on June 11 that he did not care if people agreed with him.

The streamer reiterated his claims that trans people were living a "fantasy life". saying:

"I'll remind these f**king people... that, again, the little dream fantasy bulls**t that they're living in is not real life."

Expand Tweet

Nickmercs has already lost his Call of Duty contract over his comments and his current attitude indicates that he doesn't care about it, as he has claimed that he doesn't need to be part of an "echo chamber."

He even started playing Call of Duty on stream earlier this year after boycotting it for eight months over the removal of his operator bundle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback