FaZe Nickmercs breaks silence over removal of Call of Duty Operator bundle after controversial tweet about LGBTQ+ community

Nicholas "Nickmercs" has responded to the removal of his Operator bundle from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in a tweet, reiterating that he has no hate for anyone in his heart. His controversial tweet about the LGBTQ+ community a couple of days ago caused some backlash, leading to Activision removing his skin from the in-game stores. The decision has caused widespread boycotts from fans protesting the removal.

Since then, the streamer has defended his tweet and, in a recent post on Twitter, appreciated his fans' support. He also talked about harboring no hateful feelings toward anyone. The tweet reads:

"Friends are created in good times, but families are built through adversity. Appreciate all of you that have my back, understand my position as a new father & recognize the love I have for all. Ain’t no hate in this heart. P&L"

FaZe Nickmercs @NICKMERCS Friends are created in good times, but families are built through adversity. Appreciate all of you that have my back, understand my position as a new father & recognize the love I have for all. Ain’t no hate in this heart. P&L 🤝 Friends are created in good times, but families are built through adversity. Appreciate all of you that have my back, understand my position as a new father & recognize the love I have for all. Ain’t no hate in this heart. P&L 🤝

Why was Nickmercs' Operator bundle removed from Call of Duty games? Controversial statement about the LGBTQ+ community explored

For those unaware, the main reason why his skin was removed from the game was because of a social media post that was labeled h*mophobic by many. The controversial tweet was about the clash between Proud Boys and other white nationalist groups with parents and pro-LGBTQ+ demonstrators of a school in Glendale, California, where parents and students were allegedly beaten. Nickmercs' post was criticized for appearing to support the attackers.

The streamer posted this:

"They should leave the little children alone. That's the real issue."

Many esports personalities, such as MLG Puckett, whom Nickmercs replied to in the tweet, pushed back against the narrative. Puckett even called out the Twitch streamer for pushing an anti-LGBTQ+ narrative by saying queer people have an interest in "little children."

Puckett ✈️ #CDL2023 @MLGPuckett



I think/hope the goal of most of “them” is to reduce child suicides. This is done through acceptance and removing the stigma of feeling/being different.



As a dad I’m struggling to see the harm. Gay doesn’t = pedo @NICKMERCS Who is this they and what terrible act is everyone afraid of?I think/hope the goal of most of “them” is to reduce child suicides. This is done through acceptance and removing the stigma of feeling/being different.As a dad I’m struggling to see the harm. Gay doesn’t = pedo @NICKMERCS Who is this they and what terrible act is everyone afraid of?I think/hope the goal of most of “them” is to reduce child suicides. This is done through acceptance and removing the stigma of feeling/being different. As a dad I’m struggling to see the harm. Gay doesn’t = pedo

Many more have talked about the issue, with popular content creator SMii7Y posting a thinly veiled tweet attacking "adults" for trying to make it "hard for kids to feel accepted."

SMii7Y 🥛 @SMii7Y Why do full grown adults want to make it so hard for kids to feel accepted for who they are? Why do full grown adults want to make it so hard for kids to feel accepted for who they are?

For those wondering why Nickmercs' statement has caused such a storm, it is because linking the queer and gay community with p*dophilia is a recurring tactic for anti-LGBTQ+ elements, and the Twitch streamer's statement, under a video showcasing the same marginalized people getting beaten up, has caused many toxic people on the internet to openly bash the community during Pride Month.

As fans start boycotting Call of Duty in protest and hashtags trend, many have resorted to baseless attacks on Pride and LGBTQ+ people. Below is an example of such a tweet that openly calls them p*dophiles.

Chorlock99 @chorlock99



But to support



Fuck

Fuck

Fuck



#BoycottCallofDuty

#BoycottActivision



I stand with



🖕 🖕 Im all for supporting gay and lesbian rights - no issues thereBut to support #Pride in its current form is equal to supporting pedophilesFuck @Activision Fuck #CallofDuty Fuck #Pride MonthI stand with @NICKMERCS Im all for supporting gay and lesbian rights - no issues there ❤️But to support #Pride in its current form is equal to supporting pedophiles Fuck @Activision Fuck #CallofDutyFuck #PrideMonth #BoycottCallofDuty#BoycottActivisionI stand with @NICKMERCS 🖕😡🖕 https://t.co/b3LZv5eRdF

Of course, his recent tweet about having no hate in his heart has also appealed to many of his followers, who extended their support. Rumble, an alternate streaming platform embroiled in controversy, has also come out in support of Nickmercs. Here are some of the reactions to his recent tweet.

Macaiyla @macaiyla @NICKMERCS good on you for not backing down man huge w. so much respect for ya @NICKMERCS good on you for not backing down man huge w. so much respect for ya

Chris Pavlovski @chrispavlovski @NICKMERCS As the CEO of Rumble, I firmly stand behind Nick and against cancel culture. @NICKMERCS As the CEO of Rumble, I firmly stand behind Nick and against cancel culture.

Uli @ULEET ; and to our community that knows us through and through, thank you for supporting everything we do @NICKMERCS Always; and to our community that knows us through and through, thank you for supporting everything we do #MFAM @NICKMERCS Always 🐻💜; and to our community that knows us through and through, thank you for supporting everything we do #MFAM

Zachdubs @Zachdubs @NICKMERCS The "blown out of proportion" of the CENTURY lol @NICKMERCS The "blown out of proportion" of the CENTURY lol

Kick streamer Adin Ross is yet another streamer currently embroiled in controversy for his anti-LGBTQ+ comments. Read more about him here.

Poll : 0 votes