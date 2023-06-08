"Ew": Grace Van Dien responds to FaZe Clan's Nickmercs' attack against LGBTQIA+ community

Popular Twitch streamer for FaZe Clan, Nicholas "Nickmercs" is currently under fire for his insensitive remark towards the LGBTQIA+ community on Twitter. Grace Van Dien has joined the debate, responding to the comment with one word - "EW." As one of the most popular Call of Duty content creators on Twitch, Nicholas commands the respect of thousands of young fans worldwide and many have called him out for his narrow-minded approach to criticizing Pride month.

With anti-LGBTQIA+ comments on the rise all over social media, Grace Van Dien directly replied to Nickmerc's comments. Since she has been embroiled in a recent scandal involving FaZe Rain, it caused many people to take notice.

What did Nickmercs say? FaZe Clan member sparks outrage after tweeting anti-LGBTQIA+ talking point

June as a month is traditionally celebrated by the US and other countries in the world as Pride Month. It commemorates the Stonewall Uprising of 1969 that paved the way for LGTBQIA+ rights and emancipation in the country and beyond.

However, people who harbor anti-gay or anti-trans sentiments naturally do not support Pride month. This year has seen a rise in hate crimes against people from the vulnerable community, be it mass shootings or disruption of pride rallies and protests.

After such a recent event where anti-LGBTQIA+ protestors beat up demonstrators in broad daylight in California, Call of Duty streamer Nickmercs made a very insensitive comment in reply to esports professional MLG Puckett.

The FaZe member said:

"They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue."

Puckett had tweeted in support of LGBTQIA+ demonstrators, saying people should be free to love and be who they want. In response, Nickmercs's post not only downplays the "real issue" of the recent upsurge in hate against the community, but also repeats conservative and anti-trans talking points. These insinuate that Pride Month is meant to indoctrinate children or that it has a more nefarious and pedophilic motive.

Here is Puckett's tweet where he wrote about the "sad place" of America and called on people to live and let live.

Puckett ✈️ #CDL2023 @MLGPuckett



Americans are in a sad place right now.

Let people love who they love and live your own life. Brennan Murphy @brenonade Anti-LGBT protestors attack Pro-LGBT demonstrators outside of a Glendale, CA schoolboard meeting.

The schoolboard is voting on recognizing June as Pride month.



This happened 4 blocks from my Overwatch League apartment.

Esports professionals and other streamers such as Grace Van Dien and Call of Duty creator Hutch have vehemently criticized the FaZe member. They have called it a feeble-minded statement that has been reiterated by anti-LGBTQIA+ people for years.

Hutch @hutchinson @NICKMERCS @MLGPuckett "The gays are going after your kids" is the same tired ass claim that folks with feeble minds have been saying for decades and decades now. It's not new.

Others pointed out that the comment is highly insensitive, considering it was posted directly below a video where gay and trans protestors are being beaten up.

suspenders @suspendersGG @NICKMERCS @MLGPuckett my guy, you're literally watching a video of straight cis people physically attacking LGBTQ people and saying that LGBTQ people are the issue?

Puckett also pushed back in his reply.

Puckett ✈️ #CDL2023 @MLGPuckett



I think/hope the goal of most of “them” is to reduce child suicides. This is done through acceptance and removing the stigma of feeling/being different.



As a dad I'm struggling to see the harm. Gay doesn't = pedo

Here are some more general reactions that mostly criticized the Twitch streamer for his comments:.

Leighton @dirtyblondedon @NICKMERCS



Nick, you're a smart dude, recognizing a month as pride month so that kids learn to be accepting of all people from a young age and normalizing differences can only be a good thing right?

I remember lgbtq kids being harassed so much growing up, this is a step to mitigate that.

Joey Ribble @RibbleJoey @NICKMERCS



Learning something in school won’t turn someone gay, it’ll help them understand their peers who are.



People need to be educated about everything, they're going to find out at some point.

Learning something in school won't turn someone gay, it'll help them understand their peers who are.

Being gay myself, it would've been really nice to be educated about 🏳️‍🌈 stuff earlier

Mr_Sloth17 @Mr_Sloth17 @NICKMERCS @MLGPuckett I'm willing to bet the vast majority of these people outraged by your commentary don't have school aged children.

Julio🪅 @1021129O @NICKMERCS @MLGPuckett Ngl. This has been a weird pride month/year. A lot more people openly being homophobic instead of letting people have their month/safety/time/acceptance. I wonder what's triggering the hate all of a sudden

Nickmercs isn't the only streamer to have recently come out with anti-LGBTQIA+ sentiments; controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross recently made headlines for the same.

