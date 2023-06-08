"Ew": Grace Van Dien responds to FaZe Clan's Nickmercs' attack against LGBTQIA+ community

Popular Twitch streamer for FaZe Clan, Nicholas "Nickmercs" is currently under fire for his insensitive remark towards the LGBTQIA+ community on Twitter. Grace Van Dien has joined the debate, responding to the comment with one word - "EW." As one of the most popular Call of Duty content creators on Twitch, Nicholas commands the respect of thousands of young fans worldwide and many have called him out for his narrow-minded approach to criticizing Pride month.
With anti-LGBTQIA+ comments on the rise all over social media, Grace Van Dien directly replied to Nickmerc's comments. Since she has been embroiled in a recent scandal involving FaZe Rain, it caused many people to take notice.
What did Nickmercs say? FaZe Clan member sparks outrage after tweeting anti-LGBTQIA+ talking point
June as a month is traditionally celebrated by the US and other countries in the world as Pride Month. It commemorates the Stonewall Uprising of 1969 that paved the way for LGTBQIA+ rights and emancipation in the country and beyond.
However, people who harbor anti-gay or anti-trans sentiments naturally do not support Pride month. This year has seen a rise in hate crimes against people from the vulnerable community, be it mass shootings or disruption of pride rallies and protests.
After such a recent event where anti-LGBTQIA+ protestors beat up demonstrators in broad daylight in California, Call of Duty streamer Nickmercs made a very insensitive comment in reply to esports professional MLG Puckett.
The FaZe member said:
"They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue."
Puckett had tweeted in support of LGBTQIA+ demonstrators, saying people should be free to love and be who they want. In response, Nickmercs's post not only downplays the "real issue" of the recent upsurge in hate against the community, but also repeats conservative and anti-trans talking points. These insinuate that Pride Month is meant to indoctrinate children or that it has a more nefarious and pedophilic motive.
Here is Puckett's tweet where he wrote about the "sad place" of America and called on people to live and let live.
Esports professionals and other streamers such as Grace Van Dien and Call of Duty creator Hutch have vehemently criticized the FaZe member. They have called it a feeble-minded statement that has been reiterated by anti-LGBTQIA+ people for years.
Others pointed out that the comment is highly insensitive, considering it was posted directly below a video where gay and trans protestors are being beaten up.
Puckett also pushed back in his reply.
Here are some more general reactions that mostly criticized the Twitch streamer for his comments:.
Nickmercs isn't the only streamer to have recently come out with anti-LGBTQIA+ sentiments; controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross recently made headlines for the same.