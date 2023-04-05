Nickmercs says gamers who cheat should be "sent to jail," incites debate in online community

FaZe Clan member and Twitch star Nick "Nickmercs" recently took to Twitter to voice his opinion on players who resort to cheating or unethical means while playing games. According to him, such players deserve harsh punishment, such as being "sent to jail."

The streamer also hinted at what led him to express such a strong opinion, revealing that he recently spent a grueling 20 hours playing games only to encounter several hackers.

While it's not entirely clear which specific game Nickmercs was referring to, he is known to be an avid player of multiple shooter and battle royale games. He recently participated in an online competitive tournament for Apex Legends.

The Twitch star wants hackers to be jailed (Image via Twitter)

Online community share their thoughts and propose possible solutions to in-game cheating under Nickmercs tweet

It's understandable why Nickmercs would feel frustrated with cheating in online gaming, given his firsthand experience with hackers while streaming popular titles like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone.

His call for harsher punishment for cheaters in-game sparked a discussion on social media, with numerous creators joining in to share their thoughts and propose possible solutions.

iiTzTimmy from 100 Thieves suggested a single gaming profile that spans multiple titles, flagging cheaters and enforcing consequences across all games. The idea sparked further discussion on addressing cheating in online gaming:

100T iiTzTimmy @iiTzTimmy @NICKMERCS I personally think we should have a gaming profile that you have to link to every game. One per user and you can't make another. If you cheat, then its on your gaming record and gg. @NICKMERCS I personally think we should have a gaming profile that you have to link to every game. One per user and you can't make another. If you cheat, then its on your gaming record and gg.

In response to a user who argued that implementing extensive changes in video games was not worth it, iiTzTimmy stated that any problem, regardless of its size, should be fixed:

100T iiTzTimmy @iiTzTimmy @thee_neon @NICKMERCS Just because there are "more important things in the world" doesn't mean this problem shouldn't be fixed or changed. @thee_neon @NICKMERCS Just because there are "more important things in the world" doesn't mean this problem shouldn't be fixed or changed.

Blau, a fellow streamer, responded to iiTzTimmy's proposal by revealing that SK Gaming, a German esports organization, already has a similar one-profile idea in place:

blau @blaustoise @iiTzTimmy



would guess it's similar with Wechat in china but idk too much about it these days @NICKMERCS kinda similar system exists in SK with your ID being linked a to a bunch of online accountswould guess it's similar with Wechat in china but idk too much about it these days @iiTzTimmy @NICKMERCS kinda similar system exists in SK with your ID being linked a to a bunch of online accountswould guess it's similar with Wechat in china but idk too much about it these days

Meanwhile, popular streamer Ben "DrLupo" said:

DrLupo @DrLupo @NICKMERCS I know this feeling all too well. @NICKMERCS I know this feeling all too well.

Tfue, another well-known streamer, suggested that parents should be stricter with their children:

Tfue @Tfue @NICKMERCS Some kids didn’t get spanked enough in their childhood @NICKMERCS Some kids didn’t get spanked enough in their childhood

Apex Legends gamer @icy expressed his frustration with the game having numerous hackers by sharing a link to a tweet:

Nick @icy @NICKMERCS twitter.com/icy/status/163… Nick @icy The amount of cheaters in Apex is seriously sad. What happened to working hard and just getting good at the something ? Cheaters should just be sentenced to death and I’m dead serious. The amount of cheaters in Apex is seriously sad. What happened to working hard and just getting good at the something ? Cheaters should just be sentenced to death and I’m dead serious. @NICKMERCS twitter.com/icy/status/163…

According to reporter Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky), hackers should face financial consequences, and the idea of imposing jail time on developers who sell or produce hacks should be considered:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky In all honesty I think their should be financial repercussions for those who have cheated in big $$$ tournaments or events



But wouldn’t mind seeing jail time for the high level cheat sellers and makers imo In all honesty I think their should be financial repercussions for those who have cheated in big $$$ tournaments or events But wouldn’t mind seeing jail time for the high level cheat sellers and makers imo

Nickmercs is not the first streamer to encounter a hacker. Popular streamer Timothy "TimTheTatman" recently came across one such player during the Counter-Strike 2 beta test, which was released just a few days ago.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes