TimTheTatman encounters a hacker in Counter-Strike 2 Beta, the cheater confirmed to be banned

Timothy “TimTheTatman” came face to face with a hacker on March 29, 2023, during the Counter-Strike 2 beta test. For those unaware, there is no way to get the beta test key unless invited to participate by Valve, the game's developer. The hacker, however, swindled their way into the server, leaving Tim baffled.

The player wasn't even making any effort to conceal their cheating. Timothy seemed taken aback at encountering a cheater even before the game was officially out.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Timthetatman played a game of CS2 with a hacker who somehow got in the beta without an invite :/



There were clips far more obvious than this throughout the entire game Timthetatman played a game of CS2 with a hacker who somehow got in the beta without an invite :/ There were clips far more obvious than this throughout the entire game https://t.co/SB3ianEvSH

CS 2 hacker faced by TimTheTatman admits to not having a key code

TimTheTatman observed that the player was making shots that looked highly improbable, such as shooting from behind the smoke as well as positioning himself preemptively to avoid facing the opposing players. He reacted by saying:

"Is this guy cheating? Like, he’s hacking in the f**king alpha? Imagine I’m playing with an actual cheater? No way!”

In-game messages were exchanged between the cheater and TimTheTatman, where the former admitted that they had not been invited to the beta test. The exchange was captured in a screenshot that was shared by online reporter Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky):

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky The player later claimed he wasn’t invited into the CS2 Beta but bugged his way in The player later claimed he wasn’t invited into the CS2 Beta but bugged his way in https://t.co/zyayknySn4

Fortunately for the rest of the community, the hacker's Steam profile (13371488) was banned, which means he won't have access to the beta anymore. The news was shared by Twitter user sphaxa (@sphaxa):

What TimTheTatman's fans had to say

The streamer's fans shared their reactions to the story. Many opined that since the game is not out yet, its anti-cheat measures are not fully operational. Here are some of the top comments:

Options 🔥 @OptionsUS



I would also not expect the anti-cheat to be fully operational at this point.



This may seem bad but in reality it's a good… @JakeSucky For everyone who does not realize, anti-cheat in this scenario like this is more meant for "detection" rather than the process of "banning" someone.I would also not expect the anti-cheat to be fully operational at this point.This may seem bad but in reality it's a good… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @JakeSucky For everyone who does not realize, anti-cheat in this scenario like this is more meant for "detection" rather than the process of "banning" someone. I would also not expect the anti-cheat to be fully operational at this point. This may seem bad but in reality it's a good… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

KPJ @Imagine_V2 @OptionsUS @JakeSucky Let’s be honest, there’s still not a good anti cheat that does both, maybe it will be diff in CS2 but nothing leads me to believe otherwise @OptionsUS @JakeSucky Let’s be honest, there’s still not a good anti cheat that does both, maybe it will be diff in CS2 but nothing leads me to believe otherwise

Applehack @Applehack97 @JakeSucky I'd recommend you to delete this and repost it with better wording. The way you put it makes it seem like it's actually possible for anyone to get in without a key, which opens up the possibility of scams. You have an audience, Jake, take care of it @JakeSucky I'd recommend you to delete this and repost it with better wording. The way you put it makes it seem like it's actually possible for anyone to get in without a key, which opens up the possibility of scams. You have an audience, Jake, take care of it

Some users also pointed out that hackers have often disrupted other players' chances of getting placed in the competitive scene:

n @dawthegreat1 @JakeSucky Literally the reason I couldn’t get into CS 6/10 of my placement matches were against hackers, just so annoying. @JakeSucky Literally the reason I couldn’t get into CS 6/10 of my placement matches were against hackers, just so annoying.

Umana   🇺🇦 @UmanaFNBR @JakeSucky From what I've heard apparently there's a way to get in without a invitation or something like that @JakeSucky From what I've heard apparently there's a way to get in without a invitation or something like that

BravePlayys 🌙 @BravePlayys @JakeSucky No one talks about EU is full of cheaters like on every games? @JakeSucky No one talks about EU is full of cheaters like on every games?

Counter-Strike 2 has reportedly deployed a new anti-cheat measure called VAC Live. According to reports, if a cheater is detected during any match, VAC Live will cancel the match with immediate effect. However, since the game is still in its beta phase, further developments are expected to take place both within the game and in anti-cheat measures.

The beta version was released to a limited number of people last week. The full game's release date is yet to be announced as of this writing, but it's not expected to be out before Summer 2023.

