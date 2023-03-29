TimTheTatman encounters a hacker in Counter-Strike 2 Beta, the cheater confirmed to be banned

Timothy “TimTheTatman” came face to face with a hacker on March 29, 2023, during the Counter-Strike 2 beta test. For those unaware, there is no way to get the beta test key unless invited to participate by Valve, the game's developer. The hacker, however, swindled their way into the server, leaving Tim baffled.
The player wasn't even making any effort to conceal their cheating. Timothy seemed taken aback at encountering a cheater even before the game was officially out.
CS 2 hacker faced by TimTheTatman admits to not having a key code
TimTheTatman observed that the player was making shots that looked highly improbable, such as shooting from behind the smoke as well as positioning himself preemptively to avoid facing the opposing players. He reacted by saying:
"Is this guy cheating? Like, he’s hacking in the f**king alpha? Imagine I’m playing with an actual cheater? No way!”
In-game messages were exchanged between the cheater and TimTheTatman, where the former admitted that they had not been invited to the beta test. The exchange was captured in a screenshot that was shared by online reporter Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky):
Fortunately for the rest of the community, the hacker's Steam profile (13371488) was banned, which means he won't have access to the beta anymore. The news was shared by Twitter user sphaxa (@sphaxa):
What TimTheTatman's fans had to say
The streamer's fans shared their reactions to the story. Many opined that since the game is not out yet, its anti-cheat measures are not fully operational. Here are some of the top comments:
Some users also pointed out that hackers have often disrupted other players' chances of getting placed in the competitive scene:
Counter-Strike 2 has reportedly deployed a new anti-cheat measure called VAC Live. According to reports, if a cheater is detected during any match, VAC Live will cancel the match with immediate effect. However, since the game is still in its beta phase, further developments are expected to take place both within the game and in anti-cheat measures.
The beta version was released to a limited number of people last week. The full game's release date is yet to be announced as of this writing, but it's not expected to be out before Summer 2023.
