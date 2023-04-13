What is Gayming Awards? Twitch's new awards ceremony leaves online community divided

Twitch took to social media to show support for the Gayming Awards 2023, an upcoming award show that celebrates the representation of the LGBTQ+ community in gaming. This year's Gayming Awards show is set to be hosted live on Gayming Magazine's official Twitch page on April 18. Despite the award show representing a community that has been historically overlooked by mainstream award shows, there appears to be some skepticism from certain sections of fans.
Some have criticized the event for being too focused on identity politics rather than gaming itself. However, it is important to note that the Gayming Awards 2023 is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community's contributions and recognition of its hard work.
Gayming Awards 2023 nominations revealed
Gayming Magazine recently announced that the Gayming Awards is set to return for its third installment, which will make its Broadway debut. As announced, this year's event will feature more nominations and categories to better support diversity and inclusivity within the gaming industry. The website writes:
"This year, more of the nominations were opened to the public in a continued quest to find and support diversity in games."
Thus far, these are the nominated categories for the Gayming Awards and their subsequent nominees:
Game of the Year -
- Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers – Pqube & Fiction Factory Games
- Cult of the Lamb – Devolver Digital & Massive Monster
- Elden Ring – FromSoftware & Bandai Namco
- God of War Ragnarök – SIE Santa Monica Studio
Gayming Magazine Readers Award -
- Cult of the Lamb – Devolver Digital & Massive Monster
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – Gameloft
- Elden Ring – FromSoftware & Bandai Namco
- Ghostwire Tokyo – Bethesda Softworks
- Horizon Forbidden West – Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Stray – Annapurna Interactive & Blue Twelve Studio
- Tunic – Finji
- Wylde Flowers – Studio Drydock
Best LGBTQ Indie Game -
- Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers – Pqube & Fiction Factory Games
- Butterfly Soup 2 – Brianna Lei
- SIGNALIS – rose-engine & Humble Games
- ValiDate: Struggling Singles in your Area – Veritable Joy
- We Are OFK – Team OFK
- Wylde Flowers – Studio Drydock
LGBTQ Streamer of the Year -
- DragTrashly
- Espé Symoné
- Fox Queen
- Gothika Love
- HiDro
- psoymilk
- Sammy M Jay
- SuperButterBuns
- Toph
- Willow
Authentic Representation Award -
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist – Northway Games & Finji
- Saints Row – Deep Silver
- SIGNALIS – rose-engine & Humble Games
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Gearbox & 2K
- ValiDate: Struggling Singles in your Area – Veritable Joy
- We Are OFK – Team OFK
Best LGBTQ Character -
- Bones Three-Wood – Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands– Gearbox & 2K
- Bridget – Guilty Gear Strive – Arc System Works
- Catalyst – Apex Legends – Respawn & EA
- ELSTER – SIGNALIS – rose-engine & Humble Games
- Lor – New Tales from the Borderlands – Gearbox & 2K
- Tara Wylde – Wylde Flowers – Studio Drydock
Industry Diversity Award -
- Code Coven
- GaymerX
- Girls Run These Worlds
- GLITCH
- Qweerty Gamers
LGBTQ Streamer Rising Star Class of ’23 -
- BetweenTwoGays (Jayce & Ryan)
- Blobarella
- itsOnlyVega
- MadiDuVernay
- Marisol Lords
- TheJustRyan
Best LGBTQ Tabletop Game of the Year Award -
- Adventuring with Pride – A Queero’s Journey – Jack Dixon
- Pathfinder Lost Omens – Paizo
- Pride Across the Multiverse – Wizards of the Coast
- Tower of the Soul – Awfully Queer Heroes
Best LGBTQ Comic Book Moment Award -
- Marvel’s Voices ICEMAN – Luciano Vecchio & Marvel Comics
- Rockstar and Softboy – Image Comics
- Superman: Son of Kal-El – DC Comics
- Young Men in Love – Joe Glass and Matt Miner (editors) & A Wave Blue World
What are fans saying?
Despite the overwhelming support for inclusivity in gaming, there are some who have questioned the relevance of the event.
It is important to note that the gaming industry has traditionally been dominated by a particular demographic, with little representation of marginalized communities. The Gayming Awards provides a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the efforts of those who have helped to challenge and change that norm, promoting a more diverse and inclusive gaming industry.
