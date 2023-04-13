What is Gayming Awards? Twitch's new awards ceremony leaves online community divided

Twitch took to social media to show support for the Gayming Awards 2023, an upcoming award show that celebrates the representation of the LGBTQ+ community in gaming. This year's Gayming Awards show is set to be hosted live on Gayming Magazine's official Twitch page on April 18. Despite the award show representing a community that has been historically overlooked by mainstream award shows, there appears to be some skepticism from certain sections of fans.

Some have criticized the event for being too focused on identity politics rather than gaming itself. However, it is important to note that the Gayming Awards 2023 is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community's contributions and recognition of its hard work.

Check out this amazing list of streamers who will be co-streaming the event live on @GaymingMag’s Twitch channel on April 18th at 7pm ET and on April 19th at 12am BST / 9am AEDT The Gayming Awards 2023 are coming up!Check out this amazing list of streamers who will be co-streaming the event live on @GaymingMag’s Twitch channel on April 18th at 7pm ET and on April 19th at 12am BST / 9am AEDT The Gayming Awards 2023 are coming up! 🌈Check out this amazing list of streamers who will be co-streaming the event live on @GaymingMag’s Twitch channel on April 18th at 7pm ET and on April 19th at 12am BST / 9am AEDT 🎉 https://t.co/pXOYy4zdUj

Gayming Awards 2023 nominations revealed

Gayming Magazine recently announced that the Gayming Awards is set to return for its third installment, which will make its Broadway debut. As announced, this year's event will feature more nominations and categories to better support diversity and inclusivity within the gaming industry. The website writes:

"This year, more of the nominations were opened to the public in a continued quest to find and support diversity in games."

Thus far, these are the nominated categories for the Gayming Awards and their subsequent nominees:

Game of the Year -

Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers – Pqube & Fiction Factory Games

Cult of the Lamb – Devolver Digital & Massive Monster

Elden Ring – FromSoftware & Bandai Namco

God of War Ragnarök – SIE Santa Monica Studio

Gayming Magazine Readers Award -

Cult of the Lamb – Devolver Digital & Massive Monster

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Gameloft

Elden Ring – FromSoftware & Bandai Namco

Ghostwire Tokyo – Bethesda Softworks

Horizon Forbidden West – Sony Interactive Entertainment

Stray – Annapurna Interactive & Blue Twelve Studio

Tunic – Finji

Wylde Flowers – Studio Drydock

Best LGBTQ Indie Game -

Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers – Pqube & Fiction Factory Games

Butterfly Soup 2 – Brianna Lei

SIGNALIS – rose-engine & Humble Games

ValiDate: Struggling Singles in your Area – Veritable Joy

We Are OFK – Team OFK

Wylde Flowers – Studio Drydock

LGBTQ Streamer of the Year -

DragTrashly

Espé Symoné

Fox Queen

Gothika Love

HiDro

psoymilk

Sammy M Jay

SuperButterBuns

Toph

Willow

Authentic Representation Award -

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist – Northway Games & Finji

Saints Row – Deep Silver

SIGNALIS – rose-engine & Humble Games

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Gearbox & 2K

ValiDate: Struggling Singles in your Area – Veritable Joy

We Are OFK ­– Team OFK

Best LGBTQ Character -

Bones Three-Wood – Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands– Gearbox & 2K

Bridget – Guilty Gear Strive – Arc System Works

Catalyst – Apex Legends – Respawn & EA

ELSTER – SIGNALIS – rose-engine & Humble Games

Lor – New Tales from the Borderlands – Gearbox & 2K

Tara Wylde – Wylde Flowers – Studio Drydock

Industry Diversity Award -

Code Coven

GaymerX

Girls Run These Worlds

GLITCH

Qweerty Gamers

LGBTQ Streamer Rising Star Class of ’23 -

BetweenTwoGays (Jayce & Ryan)

Blobarella

itsOnlyVega

MadiDuVernay

Marisol Lords

TheJustRyan

Best LGBTQ Tabletop Game of the Year Award -

Adventuring with Pride – A Queero’s Journey – Jack Dixon

Pathfinder Lost Omens – Paizo

Pride Across the Multiverse – Wizards of the Coast

Tower of the Soul – Awfully Queer Heroes

Best LGBTQ Comic Book Moment Award -

Marvel’s Voices ICEMAN – Luciano Vecchio & Marvel Comics

Rockstar and Softboy – Image Comics

Superman: Son of Kal-El – DC Comics

Young Men in Love – Joe Glass and Matt Miner (editors) & A Wave Blue World

What are fans saying?

Despite the overwhelming support for inclusivity in gaming, there are some who have questioned the relevance of the event. Here are some notable reactions:

Western @Western_FX



@DramaAlert Why are people so obsessed w sexuality @DramaAlert Why are people so obsessed w sexuality 😅

Jack Fitzpatrick @jackjack9298 @DramaAlert If people wanna be gay then be gay, cool idc. But when you push it down by throats constantly then I have an issue @DramaAlert If people wanna be gay then be gay, cool idc. But when you push it down by throats constantly then I have an issue

Smittywerbenjackson @SmittyWerben320 @DramaAlert Honestly I dont understand things like this. What has your sexual orientation to do with gaming? @DramaAlert Honestly I dont understand things like this. What has your sexual orientation to do with gaming?

Chez Man @CheezNG

This would’ve been an insult not too long ago. @DramaAlert People are getting awards solely for being gay?This would’ve been an insult not too long ago. @DramaAlert People are getting awards solely for being gay?This would’ve been an insult not too long ago.

♡🅰🅺🅺🅾♡ @itsakko237 @DramaAlert Why not just have a regular awards show and include both straight and gay streamers as part of the nominees @DramaAlert Why not just have a regular awards show and include both straight and gay streamers as part of the nominees

It is important to note that the gaming industry has traditionally been dominated by a particular demographic, with little representation of marginalized communities. The Gayming Awards provides a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the efforts of those who have helped to challenge and change that norm, promoting a more diverse and inclusive gaming industry.

