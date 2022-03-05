Fortnite developer Epic Games fires employee who raised concerns about pronoun usage at the workplace

With Fortnite being as popular as it is, opinions, cultures, and religions tend to cross over and amalgamate. Players will often find themselves playing with others who don't even speak the same language, yet they somehow work together to win. That's what the game is all about; unity in diversity.
A few months ago, Epic Games took a stance and showed their support for the LGBTQ community in Fortnite. In a post, the company wrote:
"Everyone is welcome aboard the Battle Bus. "
However, according to the community, time and time again, they failed to upload their oath. In the most recent debacle, an Epic Games employee claims to have been fired after raising concerns about the use of pronouns in the workplace.
Fortnite developer Epic Games reportedly fired employee who raised concerns over use of pronouns
The employee in question, who goes by the name Gregor Thunderdragon on Twitter, stated that Epic Games' internal affairs regarding pronouns were not in order. He wrote:
"Last paycheck cleared, so here we go. Epic Games fired me for speaking out about their internal diversity practices for pronouns. I spoke out, in "public" via internal channels about their practice being cr*ppy."
Epic Games went one step further and fired him, citing performance as the issue. However, as luck would have it, he had documentation from three days prior to being fired, which ranked his work as "exceptional." He wrote:
"They said it was about performance. This is easily proven wrong, as I have documentation from three days prior describing my performance as 'exceptional'."
According to Gregor, internal communication channels were using the word "Mega-Gays" as an identification tag. He wrote:
"I should also note: All the internal communication I used to express my displeasure was via the Epic "Mega-Gays" ERG. Which *is not a safe space*."
Currently, Epic Games is yet to respond to these accusations publicly. In the meantime, the incident has created unwanted PR for the company on social media. Here's what a few individuals had to say about it:
Fans will be hoping Epic Games takes this issue seriously and addresses it as soon as possible in order to avoid having another "AwA situation" unfold prior to the launch of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.